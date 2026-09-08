Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Batman Day, matt fraction, scott snyder

More From Scott Snyder & Matt Fraction On Absolute Batman & Batman Day

More from Scott Snyder and Matt Fraction on Absolute Batman and Batman Day, with eleven days to go...

Article Summary Batman Day arrives September 19 with Batman of Two Worlds, pairing DC Batman and Absolute Batman in two 8-page stories.

Scott Snyder and Matt Fraction share more on Absolute Batman, expanding their discussion ahead of the Batman Day release.

Snyder says Batman endures because he turns trauma into hope, proving courage and resilience can define anyone.

Fraction and Snyder celebrate Batman’s flexibility, saying Absolute Batman and classic Batman offer a version for every reader.

Eleven days until Batman Day on the 19th of September and the official release (unless some people are naughty) of Batman of Two Worlds. Two eight-page stories, with the standard DC Comics Batman and the Absolute Batman tackling the same problem from their different perspectives, for $2.99. Yesterday, I exclusively (for now) ran a discussion between its writers Matt Fraction and Scott Snyder, and now we have some more that's been posted more widely.

Scott Snyder: What makes him so cool and lasting, I think, is that he's just a story about a boy who overcomes tremendous trauma as motivation not to become someone dark, but instead to make the world better.

What makes him so cool and lasting, I think, is that he's just a story about a boy who overcomes tremendous trauma as motivation not to become someone dark, but instead to make the world better. Matt Fraction: The truth of it resonates no matter what the surface adaptations kind of can take on. And let's take this great resonant idea and trick it out with the coolest stuff in the world.

The truth of it resonates no matter what the surface adaptations kind of can take on. And let's take this great resonant idea and trick it out with the coolest stuff in the world. Scott Snyder: We want to see him win because he's like us. He's human. He's not a god or an alien. He's just a person who had a terrible thing happen to him. He's, like, "You don't let that define you."

We want to see him win because he's like us. He's human. He's not a god or an alien. He's just a person who had a terrible thing happen to him. He's, like, "You don't let that define you." Matt Fraction: A character in a world that is so adaptable to the creative forces wanting to explore it. It kind of proves the concept somehow. Part of the joy of writing it, for sure, but reading it is that it's all different kinds of ideations and iterations of that idea.

A character in a world that is so adaptable to the creative forces wanting to explore it. It kind of proves the concept somehow. Part of the joy of writing it, for sure, but reading it is that it's all different kinds of ideations and iterations of that idea. Scott Snyder: Batman is a character that helped me through a lot of really rough times, especially when I was younger. When I read Dark Knight Returns and Year One and other Batman stuff, the things he was facing always seemed scary, but it was a place where you could experience those things and then realise you could be brave in small ways in your own life. As long as you're true to the basic DNA of the character, which we're both, you know, speaking to, there are so many ways you can go with it, and then everybody is welcome. Every interpretation is welcome.

Batman is a character that helped me through a lot of really rough times, especially when I was younger. When I read Dark Knight Returns and Year One and other Batman stuff, the things he was facing always seemed scary, but it was a place where you could experience those things and then realise you could be brave in small ways in your own life. As long as you're true to the basic DNA of the character, which we're both, you know, speaking to, there are so many ways you can go with it, and then everybody is welcome. Every interpretation is welcome. Matt Fraction: I hope this excites people about the medium and makes people remember what they loved about it when they were little or discover it all new.

I hope this excites people about the medium and makes people remember what they loved about it when they were little or discover it all new. Scott Snyder: And if you're just sort of getting into it, there's a Batman for everybody.

And if you're just sort of getting into it, there's a Batman for everybody. Matt Fraction: Everything I love about comics starts in a comic shop.

Everything I love about comics starts in a comic shop. Scott Snyder: Go out there, find your version of Batman, and go celebrate this character that has meant so much to so many people.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!