Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: brian bendis, dan buckley, jonathan hickman, Markl Millar, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men

More Marvel Midnight Titles To Come? Yes, But 12 Would Be Too Many…

More Marvel Midnight Universe titles to come? Yes, but twelve titles would be too many according to Jonathan Hickman

Article Summary More Marvel Midnight Universe titles could happen, but Jonathan Hickman says expanding to 12 books would be too many.

Dan Buckley is hearing new Marvel Midnight pitches, but only if they fit the line’s tight shared vision and tone.

Hickman wants Marvel Midnight creators from Benjamin Percy to others free to use characters without title overlap.

Marvel Midnight growth will be carefully controlled to avoid continuity clashes and keep the new universe coherent.

Today is the FOC date for Midnight Universe titles, the last day comic book retailers have to set their Marvel Midnight launch orders. So here's a Midnight tag to catch up with all of today's manic Midnight Monday coverage. I have written nothing but all day…

The Marvel Midnight guys, Dan Buckley and Jonathan Hickman, have already thought about what it would look like if Midnight expanded. Dan Buckley has been taking in pitches from other creators, but wants to keep the same vibe and the "Mark-Millar-And-Brian-Bendis-On-Ultimate" working relationship that I mentioned earlier. Which reminded me of the series Ultimate Marvel Team Up, written by Brian Bendis, each issue featuring new Ultimate takes on Marvel characters, burning through one a month and considered a mistake when Mark Millar came to do his own take on the Ultimate Fantastic Four and, basically, had to ignore the Marvel Team Up versions, which weren't that radically different.

Jonathan Hickman says they are being very picky about taking on new Midnight titles and are specifically not stepping on each other's toes in their own books unless it works for the stories. And he doesn't want a dozen books in the Midnight books line, and suddenly Benjamin Percy can't use Doctor Doom because somebody used it in a Midnight Iron Man pitch. So part of the reticence to expand is to make sure they are not crowding each other in the Midnight Universe. And they'll be aggressively policing that line as much as the H.A.M.M.E.R. cops are doing so on the streets of New York in Midnight Spider-Man.

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by Art by FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

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