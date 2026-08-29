Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Artgerm, Bjorn Barends, fantastic four, Martin Simmonds, midnight

More Marvel Universe Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variant Covers

More Marvel Universe Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variant Covers for Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men and Midnight Fantastic Four

Article Summary More Marvel Midnight retailer exclusive variant covers have surfaced for Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men and Midnight Fantastic Four.

Gotham City Limit, 616 Comics and Diamond UK join the Midnight variant wave with exclusives from major cover artists.

East Side Comics, Pop Culture Comics, Hive Comics, Shopville and KRS Comics add more Midnight exclusives to chase.

Marvel’s Midnight launch grows with connected covers, NYCC editions and more retailer variants expected before October 7.

We saw the one from Third Eye Comics first, but more have been dropping, retailer-exclusive variant covers for the Marvel Midnight Universe titles, Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight X-Men #1 and Midnight Fantastic Four #1.

Such as Midnight Fantastic Four #1 Gotham City Limit Retailer Exclusive by Artgerm with Sue Storm and the Galactus Cthulhu.

And 616 Comics has a Midnight Spider-Man double variant from Bjorn Barends, limited to 3000 and 1000 apiece.

Then we have the following Diamond UK variants from Sergio Fernández Dávila available to UK and European comic stores.

And they connect like this:

East Side Comics has a Martin Simmonds, trade and virgin, for New York Comic-Con.

Pop Culture Comics/Hive Comics/Shopville will have Godtail Variants and Virgin Variants for all three. And KRS Comics has a Nogi San NYCC 2026 exclusive. More, many more to come…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. On Sale October 7

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. On Sale October 7 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by KEV WALKER

An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? On Sale October 7

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? On Sale October 7 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back.On Sale October 7

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