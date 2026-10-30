Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, harper alley, jeff lemire, Mr Oblivion, teddy kristiansen

More On Jeff Lemire And Teddy Kristiansen's Mr Oblivion For 2027

More on Jeff Lemire and Teddy Kristiansen's Mr Oblivion graphic novel series, launching in 2027 from Harper Alley Books

Article Summary Jeff Lemire reveals the final cover for Mr. Oblivion Book 1: Incantations, launching in 2027 from HarperAlley.

Jeff Lemire and Teddy Kristiansen team for a three-part graphic novel series starring occult detective Marty McCabe.

Mr. Oblivion follows Marty returning to his cursed Merlin Mask after a ritual murder shatters his quiet family life.

The HarperAlley trilogy is part of Jeff Lemire’s five-book deal, with each Mr. Oblivion volume running over 200 pages.

Jeff Lemire says "I'm excited to share the final cover for Mr. Oblivion Book 1: Incantations, the first in a 3-part graphic novel series to be published by Harper Alley Books. Written by me and illustrated by the incomparable Teddy Kristansen."

"20 Years Ago, Marty McCabe aka Mr. Oblivion was the world's greatest occult detective. No case was unsolvable with the help of his Merlin Mask, an artifact of unimaginable power. But that power came at a cost…the more Marty used it, the more the mask ate away at his soul. It was only when he hit rock-bottom that he nally checked himself into rehab, where he found the strength to walk away from the mask and rebuild. Now he lives a quiet, uneventful life with his family and burgeoning, albeit bland, real estate business. But that life is shattered when a ritualistic murder in his town feels a little too familiar. With the FBI floundering and the killer at large, Marty dons the mask once more, hell-bent on catching the vicious killer"

Jeff Lemire, Canadian comic book writer, artist, cartoonist, and television producer is best known for comics such as creating Essex County, The Underwater Welder, Sweet Tooth, The Nobody, Roughneck, Royal City, Mazebook solo, with collaborations including Descender/Ascender with Dustin Nguyen, Gideon Falls with Andrea Sorrentino, Black Hammer with Dean Ormston and many others, and AD: After Death with Scott Snyder. He has also written extensively for DC Comics on Animal Man, Green Arrow, Justice League Dark, Superboy, Absolute Flash and Fury Of The Firestorm, for Marvel on All-New Hawkeye, Old Man Logan, Moon Knight, Extraordinary X-Men, and for Valiant on Bloodshot Reborn.

Teddy Kristiansen is a Danish comic book artist, illustrator, and animator who came to light on Superman og Fredsbomben, the first official Superman story produced entirely outside the US, gained international recognition on The Sandman, Sandman Midnight Theatre, The Dreaming, House of Secrets, Grendel Tales and the Superman graphic novel It's a Bird…*

Previously, Jeff Lemire and Terry Kristiansen teamed up on Black Hammer: Spiral City that launched a new phase of the Black Hammer universe. Mr. Oblivion is a three-volume original graphic novel series, with each volume over 200 pages, from Harper Alley, part of Lemire's five-book deal with the imprint's new adult graphic novel line. And it looks like this…

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