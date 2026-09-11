Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, David Colton

More On That Avengers: Armageddon Big Marvel Reveal (Spoiler)

More On That Avengers: Armageddon Big Marvel Reveal With David Colton (Spoiler) but where will this all go?

Article Summary Avengers: Armageddon #4 reveal positioned as a major Marvel turning point.

The issue uses the words strongly signaling Marvel is embracing that identity.

Avengers: Armageddon #5 teases the fallout: the Avengers fall, the world turns hostile, and David Colton pays a price.

The reveal also echoes hints that Avengers: Armageddon is drawing on deep comics history.

This morning, I ran this story… SCOOP: Official Confirmation Of *THAT* Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler … but it was only a cover. Things have moved on. But the spoiler warning is as necessary as ever.

Both of them.

Okay, you only have yourself to blame.

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

David Colton is Miracleman. Or Marvelman. Whichever they go with. But maybe we have an idea now? With David Colton with a word upon his lips…

"Kimota". The magic word. And the full costume.

"And the world will know miracles", suggests Miracleman over Marvelman. Here's how it went down back in 1982…

Almost forty-five years ago… and an ocean away…

For more, much more, on all of this, check the Marvelman, Miracleman, David Colton and Armageddon tags to see where all of this has been building from…

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