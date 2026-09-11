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More On That Avengers: Armageddon Big Marvel Reveal (Spoiler)

More On That Avengers: Armageddon Big Marvel Reveal With David Colton (Spoiler) but where will this all go?

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Article Summary

  • Avengers: Armageddon #4 reveal positioned as a major Marvel turning point.
  • The issue uses the words strongly signaling Marvel is embracing that identity.
  • Avengers: Armageddon #5 teases the fallout: the Avengers fall, the world turns hostile, and David Colton pays a price.
  • The reveal also echoes hints that Avengers: Armageddon is drawing on deep comics history.

This morning, I ran this story… SCOOP: Official Confirmation Of *THAT* Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler … but it was only a cover. Things have moved on. But the spoiler warning is as necessary as ever.

SCOOP: The Avengers Gossip That's Even Bigger Than Marvel/Star Wars
Spoiler

Both of them.

How A New Giant-Size X-Men #1 Detail May Explain It All (XSpoilers)
Spoiler warning

Okay, you only have yourself to blame.

Inside That Avengers: Armageddon Big Reveal (Spoiler)
Avengers Armageddon #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar
  • AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4
    (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar
    A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026
  • AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5
    (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar
    DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

David Colton is Miracleman. Or Marvelman. Whichever they go with. But maybe we have an idea now? With David Colton with a word upon his lips…

Inside That Avengers: Armageddon Big Reveal (Spoiler)
Avengers Armageddon #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar

"Kimota". The magic word. And the full costume.

Inside That Avengers: Armageddon Big Reveal (Spoiler)
Avengers Armageddon #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar

"And the world will know miracles", suggests Miracleman over Marvelman. Here's how it went down back in 1982…

Inside That Avengers: Armageddon Big Reveal (Spoiler)
Marvelman by Alan Moore and Garry Leach from Warrior #1 (1982)

Almost forty-five years ago… and an ocean away…

Inside That Avengers: Armageddon Big Reveal (Spoiler)
Marvelman by Alan Moore and Garry Leach from Warrior #1 (1982)

For more, much more, on all of this, check the Marvelman, Miracleman, David Colton and Armageddon tags to see where all of this has been building from…

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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