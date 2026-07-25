Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Morgan Hampton, sdcc, Steel

Morgan Hampton To Write New Steel Ongoing Series For DC Comics

Morgan Hampton To Write New Steel Ongoing Series For DC Comics, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Morgan Hampton will write a new ongoing Steel series for DC Comics, announced during the Metropolis and Beyond SDCC panel.

DC has not revealed whether Morgan Hampton’s Steel comic stars John Henry Irons or Natasha Irons as Steel.

Morgan Hampton is known for Green Lantern Corps, Cyborg, Sons of Star Trek, and DC’s Milestone Initiative.

Steel debuted in Adventures of Superman #500 in 1993, with Natasha Irons later taking up the Steel mantle too.

Just announced at the DC's Metropolis and Beyond panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Morgan Hampton will be launching a new Steel series from DC Comics. Which Steel? We don't know.

Morgan Hampton is a comic book writer, screenwriter, and journalist, best known for his work The Green Lantern Corps, Cyborg,

Sons of Star Trek and more. He was selected for the inaugural Milestone Initiative class at DC Comics in 2022, a program aimed at bringing underrepresented voices into the industry. He holds a B.A. in Creative Writing from San Francisco State University and an M.F.A. in TV Writing & Producing from Loyola Marymount University, where his thesis project was Squawk-Man, a short film about a sheltered haemophiliac.

Steel was created by Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove for Adventures of Superman #500 in 1993, during the Reign of the Supermen storyline following the death of Superman. A weapons engineer and inventor. When Superman died, he built a high-tech suit of armour to protect Metropolis and honour the fallen hero, initially operating as one of the "Supermen" replacements. He later adopted the name Steel once Superman returned. He was played by Shaquille O'Neal in the 1997 film Steel. His niece Natasha Irons has also taken on the role of Steel, so we don't yet know which Steel this will be….

DC's Metropolis and Beyond Saturday, July 25, 2026 11:15am – 12:15pm PDT Room 6DE

Top DC creators gather for a conversation about Superman, the next phase of DC's All In comics, and what is on the horizon for the heroes who soar far beyond Metropolis. Featuring Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Action Comics, Justice League Unlimited), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Stephanie Williams (Wonder War: The Matriarch, Warriors and a Wee Wonder), Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern, Emperor Aquaman), Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern Corps), Nicole Maines (Justice League: Dream Girls), and more. Moderated by Paul Kaminski (group editor, DC).

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