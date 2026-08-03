Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: American Mythology Press, Dead Inspector, Hatchet Halloween, Iron Head, Tales From The Morgue

Morgues & Massacres in American Mythology Full October 2026 Solicits

Morgues, Hatchets and Massacres in American Mythology Full October 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Tales From The Morgue and Hatchet Halloween launch, alongside Iron Head and Dead Inspector in American Mythology Press October 2026 solicits and solicitations… all in time for the 31st of October 2026. And catch up with all the other comic solicitations dropping right now with this handy solicits tag.

FRIGHT RAGS PRESENTS TALES FROM THE MORGUE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) G.O. Parsons, S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A) E.V. Cantada, Emanuele Tommarelli (CA) Roy Allan Martinez

The horror event of the year is here! Fright-Rags, the ultimate horror apparel fiends, have opened the vault and let the terrors out. TALES FROM THE MORGUE is a glorious old-school throwback to the gory days of monster mags. The Fantom hosts this Halloween party with new tales of carnage that put the haunts back in your Hallows Eve. Discover Pyromaniac, a force of consuming hatred who believes fire can cleanse the world, no matter what burns in his path. And start your horrordays early with a Yule-Tide slasher in "Maul Santa." This Halloween is going to be killer! $4.99 10/28/2026

GIANT SIZED HATCHET HALLOWEEN #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Adam F. Goldberg, G.O. Parsons, Various (A) E.V. Cantada, Puis Calzada, Emanuele Tommarelli (CA) Roy Allan Martinez

Victor Crowley, the unstoppable slasher from the horrifying HATCHET movies by Adam Green, returns with a titanic new tome of terror! Three huge new horror filled stories by some of the biggest names in TV and comics — including Adam F. Goldberg (GOLDBERGS/MUPPETS), G.O. Parsons (WILLY'S WONDERLAND), Derek Fridolfs (DEAD BY DAYLIGHT/STRANGER THINGS), & James Kuhoric (FREDDY VS. JASON VS. ASH)! This massive 48 page horrorfest has everything — new tales of rage and violence, Victor Crowley's tragic and terrifying afterlife, and tons of extras to make your Halloween even better! This is the must-have oversized collectible issue you need to complete your HATCHET comics collection. Come with us to Honey Island Swamp, if you dare. And discover a modern day monster masterpiece!

$6.99 10/28/2026

VALENTINE BLUFFS MASSACRE IRON HEART #2 (OF 2) (MR)

(W) G.O. Parsons, James Kuhoric (A) Andrea Arcari (CA) Roy Allan Martinez

From G.O. Parsons (writer of WILLY'S WONDERLAND) and horror comics veteran James Kuhoric (FREDDY VS. JASON V. ASH) comes the shocking, blood-soaked conclusion to the ultimate Valentine's Day nightmare! The Miner robots have turned Valentine Bluffs into a literal slaughterhouse, and Sheriff Lucy Holt and Caleb Warden are running out of places to hide. As the corporate conspiracy behind the killings is finally exposed, one terrifying question remains: Who is really under the mask? Packed with brutal kills, relentless action, and a slashing final twist, VALENTINE BLUFFS MASSACRE: IRON HEART #2 delivers an ending that will change the town forever. Fans of classic 80s slasher gore cannot miss this final issue!

$4.99 10/28/2026

DEAD INSPECTOR #2 (OF 2)

(W) J.C. Vaughn (A) Giancarlo Caracuzzo (CA) John K. Snyder III

After Detective David Hastings accidentally discovered a serial killer has been operating in Pittsburgh since the 1880s, he and his partner, Detective Steve Metcalf, decided to investigate. Then David went missing. And now he's back, but something's changed. Something big. It's the epic conclusion of DEAD INSPECTOR from writer J.C. Vaughn, the creator of AL CAPONE, VAMPIRE, and artist Giancarlo Caracuzzo, the artist of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD.

$4.99 10/28/2026

RETURN LIVING DEAD #1 ROY ALLAN MARTINEZ MORE BRAINS LIMITED (MR)

(W) S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A) Andrea Arcari (CA) Roy Allan Martinez

The "More Brains" editions were extremely limited and offered through a special promotion to readers. Only 250 serial-numbered copies were created. Each comes bagged and boarded with a special More Brains Certificate of Authenticity (COA) and exclusive sticker. This is the holy grail of rare RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD comics.

$29.99 10/28/2026

FLORIDA MAN #1 SIGNED BY MIKE BARON WITH PROMO POSTER

(W) Mike Baron (A/CA) Matthew Weldon

A limited run of 50 copies signed by writer & creator of FLORIDA MAN, Mike Baron. Comes bagged and boarded with a certificate of authenticity and a special FLORIDA MAN folded 12" x 18" poster. Allocations may occur. $39.99 10/28/2026

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