Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: midnight, Midnight X-Men, Morsaa, vampires

Morsaa Vampire Lore With Scott & Jean In Midnight X-Men #2 (Spoilers)

Morsaa Vampire Lore With Scott and Jean in Midnight X-Men #2 from Marvel Comics by Jonathan Hickman & Matteo Della Fonte tomorrow (Spoilers)

Article Summary Midnight X-Men #2 expands Morsaa vampire lore, tying mutant bloodlines to Marvel Dracula history and a secret Catholic war.

The issue reveals mutants as vampires’ path out of that centuries-long conflict, introducing thralls and empyres as key twists.

Storm, now an empyre sired by Dracula, fulfills the dark vampire fate once only teased in classic X-Men continuity.

Cyclops and Jean Grey face a brutal turn that enabled the fall of the X-Men.

Midnight X-Men #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte is out tomorrow. A whole six weeks since the first, well done for surviving. As the vampire mutant world dives into the back catalogue of Marvel Dracula lore, and gives us "Morsaa". A rare surname, mostly seen in early 19th-century American family records…

… they clearly keep it on the downlow. As we discover a greater Catholic-Vampire war unfolding across the centuries and informing the events of the first issue.

And Midnight X-Men establishes mutants as a way for vampires to step out of that battle and gain some, well, new blood…

But "thralls" are going to be a thing for vampires and mutant vampires – or empyres alike. But first a reminder that whether you are in the Midnight Universe or the Marvel 616, it's not great to be Cyclops and Jean Grey this week…

She's not lying, it's just that the context changes. And as the empyre Styorm, sired by Dracula, goes further than she ever did in that role in the 616…

This was just a dream from Ororo in the old X-Men Annual #6.

This time she goes through with it.

And Cyclops? He wants part of that "forever". And why?

He is under his thrall. And has remained such ever since.

Is that one mark for every dead or undead X-Man he is responsible for? Is being the only remaining X-Man something he actually enabled rather than suffered? Midnight X-Men #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte is out tomorrow, alongside Midnight Spider-Man #2 and Midnight Fantastic Four #2.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

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