Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bex Glendining, Mourning Ritual, thought bubble, vampire

Mourning Ritual By Bex Glendining, A Vampire Funeral At Thought Bubble

Mourning Ritual by Bex Glendining, a vampire funeral comic book making its debut at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, this weekend

Article Summary Mourning Ritual by Bex Glendining debuts at Thought Bubble, launching at Travelling Man Hall table C40 this weekend.

The self-published short follows Evelyn, a new vampire facing the funeral of her husband and maker in Gothic England.

Bex Glendining says Mourning Ritual is part of a planned larger body of work, expanding its vampire funeral world.

Thought Bubble marks its twentieth edition in Harrogate, celebrating small press comics with events across Yorkshire.

Mourning Ritual by Bex Glendining will be making its publishing debut at Travelling Man Hall, table C40, for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition this weekend. The self-published comic short is set in a Victorian-era-inspired England where, well, let's ask Bex Glendining, well known to this parish, to describe it. "Mourning Ritual is a short comic having its debut at Thought Bubble this weekend! It follows Evelyn, a newly turned vampire, dealing with the 'funeral' of her husband and maker. Part of what will hopefully become a larger body of work."

She also says, "I'll have some new comics and zines with me, as well as prints and copies on starlit shores. I'll be at my table all weekend except for when I'm at the @novelfindspodcast panel on Sunday, but my partner will be holding the fort in the meantime." And here's a look at them as well…

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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