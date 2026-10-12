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MrBeast & James Patterson's The Most Dangerous Games Graphic Novel

MrBeast and James Patterson’s The Most Dangerous Games gets a Graphic Novel adaptation by Fred Van Lente and Justin Greenwood

Article Summary MrBeast and James Patterson’s The Most Dangerous Games graphic novel hits in December from HarperPop.

Fred Van Lente adapts the thriller with art by Justin Greenwood, turning the novel into an all-ages comics event.

The story follows Wyatt Jordan in a deadly 100-player contest with a $1 billion prize and humanity’s fate at stake.

Retailer-exclusive covers from Justin Greenwood, Arthur Adams, and Emma Lupacchino add extra collector appeal.

HarperCollins imprint HarperPop has announced a graphic novel edition of The Most Dangerous Games, the high-stakes thriller collaboration between YouTube superstar MrBeast and author James Patterson, adapted by Fred Van Lente and Justin Greenwood and out in December.

The Most Dangerous Games: The Graphic Novel by MrBeast, James Patterson, Fred Van Lente , Justin Greenwood

THE GRAPHIC NOVEL EVENT OF THE YEAR! Join MrBeast, the world's #1 creator with more than a billion followers, and James Patterson, the world's #1 bestselling author, in the thrilling, high-stakes, all-ages graphic novel adaptation of The Most Dangerous Games, illustrated by acclaimed artist Justin Greenwood. In a world on the brink of collapse, Wyatt Jordan is given the chance to join MrBeast in a ruthless, high‑stakes competition. His reward? The chance to save humanity — and one billion dollars. The stakes couldn't be higher. Across brutal environments and relentless challenges, Wyatt is pushed beyond every limit as the stakes escalate — and survival becomes the only rule. Fast‑paced, cinematic, and impossible to put down, the graphic novel adaptation of The Most Dangerous Games is a global thriller event where spectacle meets suspense — all while the world is watching. The Highest Stakes: Enter a thrilling, high-stakes survival competition where contestants compete for a one-billion dollar prize and the chance to save humanity Nothing Can Prepare You: You've seen Beast Games, but now the games are more dangerous than ever, pushing players to their limits in a fight for survival across treacherous landscapes You've seen MrBeast break the internet. But nothing could prepare you for a competition this wild. From MrBeast and James Patterson. A secret competition. 100 players. $1 billion. ARE YOU THE ONE? December 8, 2026 $26.99

Fred Van Lente is the writer of comics such as Action Philosophers, Amazing Spider-Man, Captain America, Marvel Zombies, X-Men Noir, Incredible Hercules, Archer & Armstrong, MODOK's 11, Alpha Flight, Ultimate Oz Universe, Cowboys & Aliens, and my current favourite, The Future Is *******. Justin Greenwood's previous comics include Torrent, Area 510, Stumptown, Crone, The Last Siege, The Fuse, and the graphic novel Alexander Hamilton: The Graphic History of an American Founding Father. He is also an executive producer on the ABC television series, Stumptown, based on the Oni Press comic of the same name. In addition to the general trade edition with a cover by the graphic novel artist Justin Greenwood, there are exclusive variant covers planned for major retailers, including a Hudson exclusive cover by Justin Greenwood, a Target exclusive cover by Arthur Adams, and a Walmart exclusive cover by Emma Lupacchino.

But I would at least listen to Richard Osmond, the famous TV game show producer and crime author in the UK, for his take on the book, talking to Marina Hyde on The Rest Is Entertainment.

And here's a preview of the graphic novel version, which begins with MrBeast doing a lot of talking into a microphone, before the ice starts to break. Usually, you start by breaking the ice, do you not?







MrBeast joins many celebrities in getting their own graphic novel, and thankfully, this isn't funded by A.I. It's also the kind of thing the comics industry is very grateful for, occasionally dubbed "idiot money" when someone barges in, with lots of cash to splash on promotion and other creators, before disappearing within three months. As long as the bills get paid, everyone moves on, and we are all happy. Say, might Richard Osmond have some graphic novel ideas? I have some artists who would love to meet him…

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