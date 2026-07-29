Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: bishop, juggernaut, krakoa, mutants, statues, wolverine, x-23

Names, Statues And Memorials In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

Names, Statues And Memorials In today's X-Men #34, Generation X-23 #6 and Bishop #2 from Marvel Comics (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Statues and X-Men collide as X-Men #34 centers on Bolivar Trask’s Sentinel legacy and the fight over his memorial.

Juggernaut’s role in Juniper highlights mutant solidarity, public memory, and who gets defended or erased in Marvel’s world.

Generation X-23 and Bishop explore how mutant names, memorials, and prejudice shape both the present and the future.

Across three X-Men comics, statues, remembrance, and time travel reveal how controlling history can reshape mutant fate.

Today sees the publication of X-Men #34 by Jed MacKay and Tony Daniel, Generation X-23 #6 by Jody Houser, Marco Renna and Bishop #2 by Saladin Ahmed, Resse Hannigan and Mario Santoro. And maybe it's time to see how the future memorialises the past… and how the present can change that. Firstly… what's in a name?

I always liked how John Romita Jr drew Cain Markoi in a suit, and I rather like Greg Land's take on it as well. Because the name Juggernauit is doing the heavy lifting here. Whereas other choices?

They may be lacking. Even for a cross between The Toad and The Blob. Though there are always worse choices.

Six seven! Some are just botn with good ones…

So why is Cain Marko in town anyway?

Ah yes, it's statue time. This time for Bolliver Trask and his home town of Juniper, who have a statue up to the man who created the Sentinel programme, one of robotic mass murder of mutants. And naturally, there is a discussion…

Personally, I'm all for putting statues in context; a crowd taking them down smacks of mob rule. However, for those who demand they be reinstated, I would say fine, I agree absolutely, but you start with Jimmy Saville, before you move onto the slaveowners. Just to make sure the matter is one of principle. And that's why Juggernaut is in town.

He may not be a mutant, but there is such a thing as solidarity. Indeed, he's just the brother of a mutant given mystical powers, but that never kept him off Krakoa. Ditto X-23…

Not everyone sees that eating around the same table as mutants makes one a mutant though.

And mutants – or generated mutants, of mytstycial mutates- have memorials as well… a bit more prominent too. Such as Central Park, the home of the former Krakoan Embassy to the USA.

And has had time for folk to desecrate it a little less than Juggernaut wants to. Though it doesn't have some forcefield of unknown origin all over it.

And why all the fuss over Bolliver Trask and the Sentinels? Well, the future knows…

While Generation X-23 want to change the present…

What if they could change that future instead?

Before this kind of thing happens?

Those who control the past, control the present. Those who control the present control the future. Some mutant writer said that once… well, with all the time-travelling mutants have been doing, they really should have had this all sorted by now,

Generation X-23 #6 by Jody Houser, Marco Renna

X-NUMBERS ASSEMBLE! The next generation of X-numbers assemble out in the wider world! But their first mission under Laura Kinney's leadership…just may be their last! $3.99 18/7/2026

X-NUMBERS ASSEMBLE! The next generation of X-numbers assemble out in the wider world! But their first mission under Laura Kinney's leadership…just may be their last! $3.99 18/7/2026 X-Men #34 by Jed MacKay, Tony Daniel

Cain Marko has been a bully, a criminal, a terrorist, a super villain. And now he's an X-Man. But on a team of X-Men who have all, at one point, been villains, how does the Juggernaut stay a hero? $4.99 18/7/2026

Cain Marko has been a bully, a criminal, a terrorist, a super villain. And now he's an X-Man. But on a team of X-Men who have all, at one point, been villains, how does the Juggernaut stay a hero? $4.99 18/7/2026 Bishop (2026) #2 (of 5) by Saladin Ahmed, Resse Hannigan, Mario Santoro

SHARD LIVES! Bishop's sister, Shard, is back! But she's not here for a family reunion. What is Shard's dangerous mission? And how will her presence challenge Bishop to his core?

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