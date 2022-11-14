Namor's Origin Retold And On Auction At Heritage Right Now

Namor is on top of the world right now, finally debuting in the MCU this past weekend in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As requested by fans for years and years, by all accounts, he does not disappoint in the film, played by Tenoch Huerta. While not as on fire as they were when he was first cast, Namor books are still pricey and hard to come by. In the shop I run, we just got a copy of The Sub-Mariner #1 from 1968 in, and it was our first in almost three years. This copy, a CGC 6.5, is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. One of the cooler covers featuring the character, it is at $330 as of this writing. You can check it out below.

Namor Looks So Badass Here

"Years of Glory, Day of Doom!" Guest-starring the Fantastic Four. Written by Roy Thomas. Art by John Buscema and Frank Giacoia. Imperius Rex! Witness the startling origin of Prince Namor. Plus, how can the scion of Atlantis defeat a foe who can read his thoughts and knows his every move before he does? 36 pages, FC. Cover price $0.12. The Sub-Mariner #1 (Marvel, 1968) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white pages. The origin of Namor is retold in a story continued from Iron Man and Sub-Mariner #1. John Buscema cover and art. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $213; VF 8.0 value = $568. CGC census 11/22: 409 in 6.5, 2646 higher. CGC Grader Notes: cover tanning, creasing to cover, spine stress lines to cover, tears to cover."

Namor will never not be important both in the MCU and the Marvel Universe proper. So, grabbing these when you can at a great price like this one is at, you should do it. Go here to get more info and place a bid. The current Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction has been moved to Monday & Tuesday for this week. Session 1 will start at 6:00 PM on Monday, and Session 2 will be 6:00 PM Central Time Tuesday, November 15.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.