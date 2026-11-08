Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Lionsgate, Movies, Speculator Corner | Tagged: ebay, Heath Corson, nathan fillion, Soo Lee, Witness Point

Nathan Fillion Has Sold His Witness Point Comic As A Film To Lionsgate

Nathan Fillion announces his Witness Point comic has been sold as a film to Lionsgate at the end of a five‑hour live stream...

Article Summary Nathan Fillion says Lionsgate has bought the movie rights to Witness Point, his Dark Horse comic with Heath Corson.

The Lionsgate film news arrived during Patton Oswalt's five-hour Revenge Of Creators Block Party livestream.

Witness Point is a Midwestern noir set in Baraboo, where Witness Protection secrets explode after a grisly murder.

Fillion also teased a Witness Point sequel from Dark Horse in 2027 as interest in issue #1 starts heating up.

Firefly, Rookie and Castle star (as well as the ultimate Guy Gardner), Nathan Fillion, has announced that he has sold the adaptation rights to his comic book from Dark Horse Comics to Lionsgate. Witness Point, co-written with Heath Corson and drawn by Soo Lee, is a four-issue Midwestern noir that takes the quiet Wisconsin town of Baraboo and reveals it has spent forty years as the dumping ground for the Witness Protection Program.

Bleeding Cool first flagged the project at San Diego Comic-Con in 2025, when the art was still attached to Kris Douglas. The finished book arrived with Soo Lee, as Baraboo, home to the Ding-A-Ling Circus and a great many people who suddenly have reason to distrust their neighbours, wakes up to a naked, dismembered US Marshal in the town square just days before the Harvest Festival.

Nathan Fillion was clear about how he got here. "Heath pulled me into his world with Witness Point, and I immediately knew this was a story that would lend itself to a comic series. I'm excited to be collaborating with the incredibly talented and celebrated artist Soo Lee… Working with Soo, alongside my partners at Collision33 — Michelle Chapman and Josh Levy — and the team at Dark Horse Entertainment to bring this engaging story to life has been a thrill." Heath Corson returned the compliment. "Nathan is an intuitive storyteller who imbues every medium he works in with his quick wit, iconic characters, and bottomless humanity. I feel like we've managed to siphon a decent amount of it into Witness Point." Soo Lee noted that "Witness Point isn't your typical crime story that you think it is, so I wanted it to reflect that in the art as well. The setting is unusual, with unusual suspects and characters, in all senses of the word, so I wanted the colours and visuals to match that."

And now the world is about to get a lot bigger. Not only a sequel from Dark Horse Comics for 2027, but a film is coming as well. The news was announced by the creative team, Nathan, Heath and Soo to Patton Oswalt at the end of the Revenge Of Creators Block Party live stream over five hours. Which is possibly why you are hearing about it on Bleeding Cool first; not many of us made it to the very end…

You can order the collected Witness Point on Amazon, or pick up the individual issues from your local shop. But with the news, expect those first issue values to rise. Especially now that I have run the news on Bleeding Cool. Because copies of issue 1 have most recently sold for under $5 on eBay. Though a signed variant cover copy by the creative team went for $40. There are plenty of copies listed on eBay right now from as low as $2.34. Let's see if that changes in about two minutes after I press the 'Publish' button on the Bleeding Cool WordPress backend, shall we?

Witness Point by Nathan Fillion, Heath Corson, Soo Lee

Renowned actor Nathan Fillion joins forces with writer Heath Corson and artist Soo Lee to deliver his first original comic: a bloody Midwestern noir chock-full of murder, mayhem, and mystery. Welcome to Baraboo, Wisconsin, a friendly town full of cold beers and warm hearts—heck, it's even the headquarters of the Ding-A-Ling Circus—a place where everyone gets along… At least, they did until the naked, dismembered body of a US Marshal was found in the town square, revealing Baraboo's dark secret: It's the dumping ground for the Witness Protection Program. Turns out, for the past forty years, every criminal, con man, and killer who flipped on their pals has been relocated to "Witness Point." Now, the long-suffering local sheriff, Carter "Kite" Calhoon, and a contentious deputy marshal, Priya Khabrani, are forced together to solve the murder only days before the town's beloved Harvest Festival. Which won't be easy in the face of the rising paranoia and tempers as everyone in Baraboo wonders just what kind of lowlife they're living next to in . . . WITNESS POINT. "Keeping our lips sealed for over forty years." Collects Witness Point #1–#4.

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