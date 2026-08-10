Neal Adams' Absolute Batman and the fate of Bruce Wayne in DC Comics Big Books June 2027 Solicits
Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Solicits, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, big books, neal adams, omnibus
Neal Adams' Absolute Batman in DC Comics Big Books June 2027 Solicits
Neal Adams' Absolute Batman and the fate of Bruce Wayne in DC Comics Big Books June 2027 Solicits
Article Summary
- Neal Adams' Absolute Batman headlines DC Comics' June 2027 big books, spanning classic Dark Knight stories from 1970-1996.
- June 2027 solicits also bring Jonah Hex by Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray Omnibus Vol. 1 and other major DC collections.
- Batman fans get a second Bruce Wayne shock too, as Batman Vol. 3 teases his public assassination at a Gotham gala.
- From Absolute editions and omnibuses to DC Finest and Compact Comics, DC's June 2027 lineup is packed with big releases.
DC Comics has been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look at a few months by month, with June 2027, including an Absolute edition of Neal Adams' Batman from 1970 to 1996, Jonah Hex by Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray gets an Omnibus, and something nasty is coming Bruce Wayne's way…
- Superman: The Stranger
Wes Craig
Hardcover $24.99 168 pages Jun 22, 2027
- Batman by Neal Adams: Absolute Edition 1970-1996
Neal Adams,
Hardcover $100 400 pages Jun 15, 2027
- Emperor Aquaman Vol. 4: Tidal Wars
Jeremy Adams, John Timms
Trade Paperback $17.99 152 pages Jun 15, 2027
- Legion of Super-Heroes Vol. 1
Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman
Trade Paperback $17.99 168 pages Jun 29, 2027
- Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor
Mark Waid, Bryan Hitch
Trade Paperback $19.99 168 pages Jun 29, 2027
- Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 1 (2027 Edition)
Various, Various
Hardcover $100 776 pages Jun 29, 2027
- Batman: City of Crime (2027 Edition)
Dave Lapham, Ramon Bachs, Nathan Massengill
Trade Paperback $29.99 288 pages Jun 22, 2027
- DC Finest: Fourth World: The Storm of Battle
Jack Kirby, Robert Kanigher, Jack Kirby, Werner Roth
Trade Paperback $39.99 560 pages Jun 22, 2027
- Grayson Book One
Tom King, Tim Seeley, Mikel Janin, Stephen Mooney
Trade Paperback $29.99 312 pages Jun 22, 2027
- Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death
Michael Walsh, Michael Walsh
Trade Paperback $17.99 152 pages Jun 22, 2027
- Justice League of America: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 2 (2027 Edition)
Various, Various
Hardcover $150 1056 pages Jun 22, 2027
- Superman by Peter Tomasi Book One
Peter Tomasi, Patrick Gleason, Doug Mahnke, Jorge Jimenez
Trade Paperback $34.99 368 pages Jun 22, 2027
- Legion of Super-Heroes: The Great Darkness Saga Omnibus
Paul Levitz, Keith Giffen, Pat Broderick, Howard Bender, Curt Swan
Hardcover $150 1200 pages Jun 15, 2027
- Martian Manhunter: Identity (2027 Edition)
Steve Orlando, Riley Rossmo
Trade Paperback $29.99 320 pages Jun 15, 2027
- Millennium Omnibus
Steve Englehart, Joe Staton, Marv Wolfman, George Perez, Various
Hardcover $150 1104 pages Jun 15, 2027
- Superman/Shazam!: First Thunder Deluxe Edition (2027 Edition)
Judd Winick, Joshua Middleton
Hardcover $29.99 144 pages Jun 15, 2027
- 100 Bullets: The US of ANGER
Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso
Trade Paperback $19.99 200 pages Jun 15, 2027
- Absolute Flash Vol. 4
Jeff Lemire, Various
Hardcover $29.99 176 pages Jun 8, 2027
- Absolute Flash Vol. 4
Jeff Lemire, Various
Trade Paperback $19.99 176 pages Jun 8, 2027
- DC Finest: Catwoman: To Catch a Thief
Devin Grayson, Beau Smith, Chuck Dixon, Jim Balent, Sergio Cariello
Trade Paperback $39.99 576 pages Jun 8, 2027
- Deathstroke: The Terminator Vol. 2: The Dying Season
Tony Fleecs, Carmine Di Giandomenico
Trade Paperback $17.99 144 pages Jun 8, 2027
- Green Lantern Corps Vol. 4: Excavations
Morgan Hampton, Fernando Pasarín
Trade Paperback $17.99 144 pages Jun 8, 2027
- Human Target (2027 Edition)
Len Wein, Bruno Redondo, Peter Johnson
Trade Paperback $17.99 144 pages Jun 8, 2027
- Jonah Hex by Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray Omnibus Vol. 1
Jimmy Pallmiotti, Justin Gray, Various
Hardcover $125 824 pages Jun 8, 2027
- Suicide Squad by John Ostrander Omnibus Vol. 3
John Ostrander, Geof Isherwood, Luke McDonnell, Various
Hardcover $150 1104 pages Jun 8, 2027
- Absolute Green Lantern Vol. 4
Al Ewing, Jahnoy Lindsay
Trade Paperback $19.99 176 pages Jun 1, 2027
- Absolute Green Lantern Vol. 4
Al Ewing, Jahnoy Lindsay
Hardcover $29.99 176 pages Jun 1, 2027
- Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight Omnibus Vol. 1
Dennis O'Neil, Grant Morrison, Ed Hannigan, Klaus Janson, Colin MacNeil
Hardcover $150 1118 pages Jun 1, 2027
- Birds of Prey by Kelly Thompson Omnibus
Kelly Thompson, Sami Basri, Leonardo Romero, Various
Hardcover $100 720 pages Jun 1, 2027
- Absolute Planetary (2027 Edition)
Warren Ellis, John Cassaday
Hardcover $125 880 pages Jun 29, 2027
- Absolute Superman: Deluxe Edition Vol. 1
Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval, Carmine Di Giandomenico
Hardcover $49.99 382 pages Jun 29, 2027
- JLA: The Tower of Babel: DC Compact Comics Edition
Mark Waid, Howard Porter, Stephen B. Scott, Mark Pajarillo
Trade Paperback $9.99 160 pages Jun 29, 2027
- DC Finest: Aquaman: The Haunted Sea
Jack Miller, Nick Cardy, Ramona Fradon
Trade Paperback $39.99 664 pages Jun 1, 2027
- Green Lantern: Rebirth: DC Compact Comics Edition
Geoff Johns, Ethan Van Sciver, Carlos Pacheco, Darwyn Cooke, Simone Bianchi
Trade Paperback $9.99 352 pages Jun 1, 2027
- Harley Quinn in Paradise Vol. 3
CRC Payne, Siobhan Chiffon, Cathy Le, Natalie Nardozza
Trade Paperback $14.99 208 pages Jun 1, 2027
- Nothing Butt Nightwing Vol. 3
Patrick R. Young, Moy R. Marco, Stefan Tosheff
Trade Paperback $14.99 208 pages Jun 1, 2027
- Supergirl: Survive
Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, Rod Reis
Hardcover $29.99 184 pages Jun 1, 2027
- Superman: Brainiac: DC Compact Comics Edition
Geoff Johns, Gary Frank
Trade Paperback $9.99 128 pages Jun 1, 2027
- Teen Titans Vol. 1
Kyle Higgins, Daniele Di Nicuolo
Trade Paperback $17.99 144 pages Jun 1, 2027
- Superman: Secret Identity – DC Compact Comics Edition
Trade Paperback Jun 1, 2027
- Justice League Unlimited Vol. 5: Siege of Justice
Trade Paperback Jun 22, 2027
- The Flash Vol. 7
Trade Paperback Jun 22, 2027
- Justice League: Heroes United – DC Compact Comics Adventures
Trade Paperback Jun 29, 2027
- Teen Titans Go!: Truth, Justice, Pizza – DC Compact Comics Adventures
Trade Paperback Jun 29, 2027
- Batman Vol. 3
by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez, collecting Batman #13-#20
- Superman DC Compact Comics Box Set
Multiple-component retail product, boxed $49.99 1320 pages Jun 1, 2027
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