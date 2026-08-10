Neal Adams' Absolute Batman in DC Comics Big Books June 2027 Solicits

The second year of Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez's bestselling, Eisner Award-nominated Batman series begins…with the assassination of Bruce Wayne! Nothing is slowing down for the Caped Crusader as six assassins descend on Gotham City with one target in their sights: billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. It's all going down at El Granda Gala Enmascarado, and by the end of the night, Bruce Wayne will die before the eyes of the world. Time for Batman to get to work… Plus, this collection includes Batman #13 and #14, two chapters of the tumultuous "Bad Seeds" saga, from series writer Matt Fraction and guest artist Matteo Scalera! Collects Batman #13-20.224 pages Hardcover/Trade Paperback Jun 29, 2027