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Neal Adams' Absolute Batman in DC Comics Big Books June 2027 Solicits

Neal Adams' Absolute Batman and the fate of Bruce Wayne in DC Comics Big Books June 2027 Solicits

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Article Summary

  • Neal Adams' Absolute Batman headlines DC Comics' June 2027 big books, spanning classic Dark Knight stories from 1970-1996.
  • June 2027 solicits also bring Jonah Hex by Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray Omnibus Vol. 1 and other major DC collections.
  • Batman fans get a second Bruce Wayne shock too, as Batman Vol. 3 teases his public assassination at a Gotham gala.
  • From Absolute editions and omnibuses to DC Finest and Compact Comics, DC's June 2027 lineup is packed with big releases.

DC Comics has been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look at a few months by month, with June 2027, including an Absolute edition of Neal Adams' Batman from 1970 to 1996, Jonah Hex by Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray gets an Omnibus, and something nasty is coming Bruce Wayne's way…

DC Comics Big Books For June 2027

  • Batman Vol. 3
    by     Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez, collecting Batman #13-#20

DC Comics Big Books For March 2027

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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