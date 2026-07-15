Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow, green arrow

New Absolute Debuts In Today's Absolute Green Arrow #3 (Spoilers)

New Absolute Debuts In Today's Absolute Green Arrow #3 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow #3 expands the Absolute Universe with Brittany Brandon, hinting at a new take on Moonbow.

Roy Harper and Emiko Queen enter the story as key links to Oliver Queen’s past and Black Canary’s investigation.

Absolute Green Arrow #3 also teases Vlatava, Count Vertigo, and Rex Tyler as major DC lore joins this world.

The biggest shock in Absolute Green Arrow #3 is the debut of an eerie Absolute Solomon Grundy tied to past deaths.

Today's Absolute Green Arrow #3 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque sees a few more classic DC Comics names join the Absolute Universe. One we had seen before, in issues 1 and 2, doing social media…

But in Absolute Green Arrow #3, we get more than just a screenshot. With Brittany Brandon doing her full podcast, as the Green Arrow continues his killing campaign against the corrupted billionaire class.

And Brittany Brandon is certainly a familiar name to some. Though you may have do do a little digging…

Brittany Brandon, also known as Moonbow, was a minor DC Comics character who first appeared in The Fury of Firestorm #48 in 1986. Wealthy college student and classmate, journalist and onetime romantic interest of Ronnie Raymond, Firestorm, bored with her comforting life and craving excitement, she created a costumed identity as the vigilante Moonbow.

She dyed her hair platinum, made her own costume, bow, and trick arrows, and acted as a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing from Pittsburgh mobsters and planning to give to the poor. This ended after a botched raid where she was captured, shot, and nearly drowned; Firestorm rescued her, recognised her, and convinced her to retire after the close call. A rebooted version of her appeared as an undercover agent for the Department of Metahuman Affairs, posing as the supervillain Moonbow.

Now she is clearly not rich, not a student and maybe just a reporter… is Absolute Moonbow in her future? Then there is classic Green Arrow sidekick Roy Harper, classically Red Arrow and Speedy.

Seen in early previews on the phone to Oliver Queen, and seen as his former Green Arrows business partner, he was indeed seen on panel last issue digging up his grave.

Like that. And now the subject of Black Canary's suspicion and wrath. But also giving us flashbacks…

First mention of Absolute Oliver Queen's half-sister, Emiko Queen, also Red Arrow, briefly Green Arrow, and a Teen Titans member in Classic DC History, daughter of Robert Queen and the assassin Shado, raised by Komodo and trained as a deadly assassin with the Outsiders' Arrow Clan, and initially believed Komodo was her father. She debuted in Green Arrow #18 in 2013, created by Absolute Flash writer Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino.

We also get Vlatava, classically associated with the supervillain Count Vertigo, who was once of the Vlatava royal family until the Soviet invasion. Might Absolute Count Vertigo be on the way?

Reese Tyler was previously seen as a pharmaceutical CEO in recent Absolute Green Arrow stories, who faces bankruptcy, is aided by Hector Hammond, and is later murdered. But his father, now confirmed as Rex Tyler, is the original Hourman, a classical founding member of the Justice Society of America, and a brilliant chemist who discovered Miraclo, a miracle vitamin that grants him superhuman abilities for exactly one hour. He first appeared in Adventure Comics #48 in 1940, created by Ken Fitch and Bernard Baily. And now has an Absolute version who was working on immortality. Of course, trillionaire Absolute Joker, Jack Grimm, already seems to have this down pat. And this may be how they brought Oliver Queen back from the dead… or made him the undead.

And while we seem to have a potential Absolute Plastic Man or Elongated Man here… there is one Absolute debut we didn't expect for a few issues…

Absolute Solomon Grundy, with a body full of eyes, like the body found in previous issues. Absolute Green Arrow #3 by Pornsak Pichetshote, Rafael Albuquerque is the beginning of Solomon Grundy, born on a Wednesday and published today by DC Comics.

Absolute Green Arrow #3 by Pornsak Pichetshote, Rafael Albuquerque

After the horrifying events of last issue, Dinah must capture the Green Arrow Killer as she finally finds Oliver Queen's protégé Roy Harper. But as the killer's attacks intensify and Dinah discovers the unsettling effect they're having on Star City, Harper's trail takes her on a journey darker and more twisted than she ever imagined. 7/15/26 $4.99

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