Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ENVER, FIFA, FIFA Heroes, football, soccer

New Arcade Football Game FIFA Heroes Confirmed For April Launch

After being annoucned last year, the new 5v5 arcade game FIFA Heroes will be coming to PC, consoles, and mobile devices this April

Article Summary FIFA Heroes launches April 28 on iOS, Android, and PC, with console versions coming this summer.

Arcade-style 5v5 football action blends real FIFA legends, top stars, and mythological characters.

Players can use wild superpowers like teleportation, meteor shots, and magnetic tackles on the pitch.

Features iconic stadiums and legends like Diego Maradona, alongside fantasy heroes like Thor and Sun Wukong.

Developer ENVER, in partnership with FIFA, has confirmed the official launch date of their new arcade title, FIFA Heroes. If you haven't seen this one yet, it's a 5v5 arcade-style game that pits you against FIFA players, legendary players, and fictional characters on the pitch. We have more details and a trailer here as the game will launch first on iOS, Android, and PC on April 28, with a console version arriving later this Summer.

Compete With Real Players and Fictional Characters in FIFA Heroes

Billed by developers as 'fast-paced and dynamic', it also has cross-generational and global appeal, with all-time Argentina legend Diego Maradona heading the list of player-characters from yesteryear, and a glittering roster of modern-day stars from four continents. For the first time, the trailer has provided a glimpse into the stadia, players and special abilities the game will offer, with the trailer featuring an authentic Brazilian neighbourhood, pitching real-life football players against the likes of Norse god Thor, and FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots. Among the other special features:

A fictional stadium located in the barrios of Brazil, the country whose team has lifted the FIFA World Cup a record five times.

A string of superpowers players will be able to master, from teleporting through balls, to meteor shots, and magnetic tackles.

Mythological player characters, including Thor, the Norse god of thunder and lightning, and Sun Wukong, the awesome Monkey King from Chinese mythology, known for his somersault moves and super-human strength.

Among the standout players is Maradona, whose dazzling dribbling, explosive speed and lethal finishing electrified the football world for more than two decades. As well as winning club titles with FC Barcelona and Napoli, he captained his country to FIFA World Cup glory in 1986, collected an honorary Ballon D'Or and – along with Pelé – was named FIFA's Player of the Century.

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