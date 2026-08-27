Posted in: Avengers, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: avengers, chip zdarsky, marvelman, miracleman

New Avengers Logo Hiding A Major Marvel Spoiler? (SPOILERS OBVIOUSLY)

Is the new Avengers logo hiding a Major Marvel Spoiler? Bleeding Cool digs in... SPOILERS OBVIOUSLY!

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky’s new Avengers logo redesign may do more than refresh the brand—it could hint at a major Marvel spoiler.

The revamped Avengers logo is linked to Avengers Armageddon and the upcoming Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Survivors.

Clues point to a certain figure joining the Avengers, with David Colton’s Origin Box powers driving the reveal.

Story parallels between Avengers Armageddon and past comics fuel theories that the Avengers logo hides the big twist.

Chip Zdarsky has talked about redesigning the Avengers logo for Armageddon and the new Avengers series. Telling us "One of the really fun parts has been thinking about the Avengers logo. I really wanted to do a new take on the "A" design and, luckily, Marvel let me". Previously, it looked like this, in comics, in film, in name and in the A logo alone, based on a Gaspar Saladino design.

Chip Zdarsky redesigned the "A" version thus, and it started to appear in Avengers Armageddon, and now for the new Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Survivors #1 in November.

And here's where it gets a bit spoilery. Because I previously reported that Marvelman/Miracleman was coming to Avengers, in some form, to the Marvel Universe and to the Avengers. And it is looking increasingly likely that this is due to the Origin Box from the New Ultimate Universe, created by The Maker from the Old Ultimate Universe, in an attempt to copy what New Ultimate Tony Stark previously created to repair what The Maker had removed. Are you with me? And this Origin Box, given to the 9/11 Captain America David Colton by Wolverine to save his life, contains the powers and abilities, somehow, of Marvelman/Miracleman. Incredible strength, speed, flight, resiliance, invulnerability, perception, intelligence and more. Originally, this body, created by Dr Emil Gargunza, a Nazi scientist captured by MI6 using crashed alien technology, gave the young Mike Moran access to the Qys body wardrobe dimension, where this superbody was placed, allowing him to switch places with it using the word "Kimota". In the original, it would change the world. Has David Colton gained access to that dimension? Just the power in the Marvelman/Miracleman body? Previously, I had only five words of gossip passed along to me to justify a number of articles. But, as with the logo, it has led me to look for more parallels. Because if you take that new Avengers logo above and twist it…

Is that too much of a stretch? Maybe, maybe not… because if you compare two pages, Avengers Armageddon #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar, with David Colton taking Wolverine into space, dropping him back down to defeat him… and Miracleman #7 by Alan Moore and Chuck Austen, taking Dr Gargunza into space, before throwing him back to Earth.

The only real difference is that David Colton doesn't kiss Wolverine. Well, not that we saw on panel anyway…

Avengers Armageddon #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! $4.99 Aug 19, 2026

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! $4.99 Aug 19, 2026 Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and [REDACTED]! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 14, 2026

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and [REDACTED]! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 14, 2026 Miracleman Omnibus by Mick Anglo, Alan Moore, Garry Leach, Alan Davis, Chuck Austen, Rick Veitch, John Totleben,

Collects Miracleman Books One Through Three, complete with a massive trove of covers, original artwork and rare features. Collecting Miracleman (1985) #1, #3 and #6-16; Miracleman Special #1 and material from A1 (1989) #1 and WARRIOR #1-18 and #20-21 [as presented in Miracleman (2014) #1-16] – plus ALL-NEW MIRACLEMAN ANNUAL #1. Middle-aged reporter Michael Moran always knew he was meant for something more. When an unexpected series of events leads him to reclaim his destiny, Miracleman is reborn. But Miracleman's return threatens to unravel Moran's life. Their connections to Dr. Emil Gargunza and Project Zarathustra bring with them disturbing revelations and trigger the return of a childhood friend who, beneath his sinister smile, has become something terrifying. Pushing the concept of the super hero to its logical conclusion, MIRACLEMAN is nothing short of a revelation. The series reinvented the super hero and 40 years later stands as one of the influential works in the comic book artform. Collects MIRACLEMAN BOOKS ONE through THREE, complete with a massive trove of covers, original artwork and rare features. $100 Oct 25, 2022

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