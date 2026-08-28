Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, newlitg

New Avengers Logo Spoilers In The Daily LITG 28th August 2026

New Avengers Logo was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories

Article Summary New Avengers logo spoilers top Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with attention on what Marvel may be hiding in plain sight.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest stories, from Marvel December 2026 solicits to DC, gaming, TV, and toys.

Extra highlights include comics market chatter, retailer variant news, publisher solicits, and breakout pop culture stories.

LITG also looks back across seven years of trending archives and marks today’s comic book birthdays for industry readers.

New Avengers Logo was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

New Avengers Logo and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… High Potential Season 2

LITG two years ago, Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue

LITG three years ago, Commander Ultra Magnus

LITG four years ago, Marvel Removes Old Shang-Chi Comics

LITG five years ago, World Of Warcraft's Future

LITG six years ago, Supernatural, Critical Role, Walking Dead

LITG seven years ago, Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000

When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000…

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dell Barras , artist on Green Arrow, Batman, Superman, Hulk, Conan the Barbarian, Motormouth.

, artist on Green Arrow, Batman, Superman, Hulk, Conan the Barbarian, Motormouth. Mike Leeke , artist on Robotech, Elementals, H.A.R.D. Corps, X-O Manowar and more.

, artist on Robotech, Elementals, H.A.R.D. Corps, X-O Manowar and more. Brian Sutton , colourist at Antarctic Press.

, colourist at Antarctic Press. Keith Quinn , artist on Fame: Jackie Robinson

, artist on Fame: Jackie Robinson David Miller, artist on Malefic, Grimm Fairy Tales, Screwed, Honk!

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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