Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: angel, buffy, firefly

New Firefly Series Orders Also Cancelled… But There Is Hope

New Firefly Series Orders Have Also Been Cancelled... But There Is Hope, expect an announcement soon

Article Summary Firefly #1 and #2 orders from comic shops have been cancelled, matching the sudden Buffy and Angel order cuts.

The new Firefly comic series by Mark Russell and Lorenzo Re is not dead, but being reshuffled and repackaged.

A new Firefly announcement is expected very soon, suggesting Dynamite still plans to relaunch the series.

Cancelled Firefly orders appear temporary, with the Serenity crew’s new comic adventures still likely on the way.

I just ran the news that the Dynamite Entertainment Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic book by Kelly Thompson and Stephen Byrne, and sister title Angel, by Kelly Thompson and Giulia Giacomino, both announced last year and meant to come out this summer, have just seen all their orders from comic book stores cancelled. I was asked if this is true, if the new Firefly comic book as well, and, yup, it seems orders for Firefly #1 and #2 by Mark Russell and Lorenzo Re for September and October have also been cancelled. But also, this is not permanent; the comics themselves are being reshuffled and repackaged, and we can expect an announcement soon. Very soon, you never know, I might be able to publish this before the announcement. Quick check… no, not yet. But soon… UPDATE: There we go.

F IREFLY #1

(W) Mark Russell (A) Lorenzo Re (CA) Robert Quinn

Eisner Award-winning writer MARK RUSSELL (Superman: Space Age, Batman: Dark Age) and rising star artist LORENZO RE (The Terminator) invite you aboard the Firefly-class spaceship Serenity for all new renegade adventures! As this all-new adventure begins, Mal Reynolds is desperate for cash to keep Serenity flying, while Simon and Kaylee must pose as a married couple to pull off a heist, but end up with more than they bargained for when an old caper comes back to haunt them. This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur. $4.99 1/1/1901

(W) Mark Russell (A) Lorenzo Re (CA) Robert Quinn Eisner Award-winning writer MARK RUSSELL (Superman: Space Age, Batman: Dark Age) and rising star artist LORENZO RE (The Terminator) invite you aboard the Firefly-class spaceship Serenity for all new renegade adventures! As this all-new adventure begins, Mal Reynolds is desperate for cash to keep Serenity flying, while Simon and Kaylee must pose as a married couple to pull off a heist, but end up with more than they bargained for when an old caper comes back to haunt them. This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur. $4.99 1/1/1901 FIREFLY #2

(W) Mark Russell (A) Lorenzo Re (CA) Robert Quinn

Against his better judgment, Mal has to make contact with an old acquaintance to fence some stolen goods. And no surprise – things go…less than smoothly. From Eisner Award-winning writer MARK RUSSELL (Superman: Space Age, Batman: Dark Age) and rising star artist LORENZO RE (The Terminator)! $4.99 1/1/1901

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!