Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, batgirl, Verity Pennyworth

New Gotham General Debuts In Batgirl And Batman: Bad Seeds (Spoilers)

The New Gotham General debuts in Batgirl, and is Verity Pennyworth a killer? Batman: Bad Seeds (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman: Bad Seeds pushes Batman to Mister Freeze for answers as Poison Ivy’s Gotham takeover grows more dangerous.

Batgirl #24 appears to reveal the new Gotham General before the delayed tie-in, making it a key Bad Seeds spoiler.

Cassandra Cain crosses paths with Nightwing and Damian Wayne, hinting at major Bat-family fallout in Batman: Bad Seeds.

Batman #14 spotlights Verity Pennyworth’s brutal defense of Wayne Manor, raising fresh questions about how far she’ll go.

Batman #14 by Matt Fraction, Dan Watters, Matteo Scalera, and Scott Hepburn, and Batgirl #24 by Tate Brombal and Takeshi Miyazawa are published today by DC Comics as part of the Bad Seeds event. At the end of the last issue Detective Comics, Batman had decided he should have a word with Mister Freeze to see if he could help take down Poison Ivy's takeover of Gotham.

But it looks like Freeze has been having some work done down below. Although it seems that there has been a bit of a domestic…

And it might not be Mister Freeze who Batman has to deal with.

Last week's Poison Ivy saw her wandering across Gotham, rejected by Gotham government and plant Parliament, in search of Harley Quinn. But Batgirl, Cassandra Cain, bumps into Nightwing and Robin, Tim Grayson and Damian Wayne. And everyone is standing around looking hard.

Now Nightwing #143 isn't out yet, last we saw them they had bumped into each other at Arkham Tower, making this a bit is a spoiler.

Also, the Gotham General tie-in series is actually bit on the late side; it should have been out a couple of weeks ago, but has been delayed until the very end of the event. Which makes this…

… the first appearance of the new Gotham General, at least the one bursting out of Bad Seeds.

This makes for the first appearance of the Gotham General staff. But as Batman negotiates with Mrs Freeze…

Verity Pennyworth, niece of Alfred Pennyworth, is showing her new codes of combat now that she is in Bruce Wayne's employ, and the goons are coming for him… she already got two of Bruce Wayne's assassins to kill each other, but is she as hands on herself?

Not now. It would make hert uncle upset… Batman #14 by Matt Fraction, Dan Watters, Matteo Scalera, Scott Hepburn, and Batgirl #24 by Tate Brombal and Takeshi Miyazawa are published today by DC Comics.

Batgirl #24 by Tate Brombal and Takeshi Miyazawa

It's lone bat and cub, as Batgirl must race across a dangerous Gotham City transformed by the superbloom to deliver a sick infant to Gotham General! Meanwhile, Tenji and Jaya are left behind to defend Bà Bao's Noodle Shop from the plant creatures stalking the streets. With a surprise cameo, the high-stakes Batman: Bad Seeds epic continues here! $3.99 10/7/26

It's lone bat and cub, as Batgirl must race across a dangerous Gotham City transformed by the superbloom to deliver a sick infant to Gotham General! Meanwhile, Tenji and Jaya are left behind to defend Bà Bao's Noodle Shop from the plant creatures stalking the streets. With a surprise cameo, the high-stakes Batman: Bad Seeds epic continues here! $3.99 10/7/26 Batman #14 by Matt Fraction, Dan Watters, Matteo Scalera, Scott Hepburn

As the night wears on and the threat of dawn looms, Batman must search for answers from the one man capable of stopping Ivy and the bloom. Elsewhere, Verity Pennyworth must defend the Manor from all manner of threats—and they're about to discover they picked the wrong house to mess with. $4.99 10/7/26

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