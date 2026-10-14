Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: action comics, lex luthor

New History For Lex Luthor's Family in Action Comics #1103 (Spoilers)

A new history for Lex Luthor's family in Action Comics #1103 by Mark Waid, Patricio Angel (Spoilers)

Article Summary Action Comics #1103 rewrites Lex Luthor’s family history again, shifting his origin back to Kansas and Shelby.

Earlier Lex Luthor lore cast Lionel as abusive, later tied him to Vandal Savage, and left Lex with fractured memories.

Letitia Luthor was already revived in recent continuity as LexCorp’s true founder after fleeing Lionel to Metropolis.

Now Mark Waid reveals Letitia plans, changing Lex Luthor canon again.

Once upon a time, the Luthor family, his parents and his sister Lena, changed their last name to the Thoruls after Lex Luthor began his criminal career. Then things changed: Lex and Lena were raised on a farm, where they were beaten up by their father, Lionel, while their mother, Letitia, did nothing but stand there and watch. According to Lex, their parents died, and he moved to Metropolis, where he created LexCorp while his aunt Lillian raised Lena.

Things changed. It was revealed that Lionel Luthor was a genius working for Vandal Savage….

…who was never satisfied.

So eventually, he had him deleted.

And left behind the broken man that Lex remembered.

Things changed again. Despite the world thinking she was dead, Letitia Luthor, his mother, turns out to have been around all this time.

She said she tried to protect her children from Lionel, but she eventually left her family and moved to Metropolis, where she founded the company that would one day become LexCorp.

At some point, she allowed Lex to live with her, but he ended up stealing the company from her.

And in today's Action Comics #1103, he is getting another rewrite, as Lex Luthor looks back…

Taking Lionel, Letitia and Lex back to Kansas and the town of Shelby… no Lena.

… Shelby, in one continuity, the name of the Kents ' golden retriever, and also the name of a dog experimented on by the Luthor.

And Letitia is now revealed as the instigator, planning their escape from Lionel, and in the process…

… faking their deaths. In a previous continuity, Lex Luthor killed his father for the insurance money. Here, it seems he didn't need to…

Action Comics #1103 by Mark Waid, Patricio Angel

He is Superman's greatest enemy…he was Clark Kent's school-age contemporary. He's been the President of the United States…and the world's most wanted super-villain. He is Lex Luthor, and this is his story. From the epic Action team of Mark Waid and Patricio Delpeche comes the definitive origin of the greatest criminal mind of our time…if you survive the experience.

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