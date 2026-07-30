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New Kull Comic For 2027 By John Arcudi, Mark Buckingham, Dave Stewart

Robert E. Howard's Kull gets a new comic for 2027 by John Arcudi, Mark Buckingham and Dave Stewart, announced at San Diego Comic-Con

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Article Summary

  • Robert E. Howard's Kull returns in a new 2027 comic from Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures, confirmed at SDCC.
  • John Arcudi writes Kull #1, with Mark Buckingham on art and Dave Stewart on colours for the new series.
  • Kull of Atlantis predates Conan the Barbarian, with Howard's original king of Valusia paving the way for Conan.
  • Titan's Kull revival follows decades of Marvel and Dark Horse comics based on Robert E. Howard's ancient king.

It was the second-worst-kept secret at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 (apart from the Eisner results). But we got official confirmation of a Kull comic book for 2027, with John Arcudi writing, Mark Buckingham drawing, and Dave Stewart colouring. And we got our first look with a cover as well. The news was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 during the Conan Panel on Saturday, 25th July, that Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures would publish a new comic book series, based on the literary predecessor to Conan the Barbarian, Kull. Kull #1 is due to hit comic shops in early 2027.

Titan Comics Confirm Kull Comic Book In 2027
Kull #1 cover, written by John Arcudi, drawn by Mark Buckingham and coloured by Dave Stewart, from Titan Comics in 2027

Kull, often called Kull of Atlantis or Kull the Conqueror, was created by Robert E. Howard, just before he wrote the Barbarian. Kull lived in a prehistoric era of ancient kingdoms before the Great Cataclysm that sank Atlantis and reshaped the world. Born in barbaric Atlantis, he was exiled after defying tribal customs by killing a woman condemned to be burned at the stake. He endured life as a slave, gladiator, pirate, outlaw, and mercenary before seizing the throne of Valusia, one of the Seven Empires, through force, becoming its king after slaying the tyrannical King Borna. Howard wrote a series of Kull tales in the late 1920s, with only a few published during his lifetime in Weird Tales. The very first Conan story was a rewrite of an unsold Kull tale, linking the characters in Howard's shared universe, with Kull's era preceding Conan's Hyborian Age by millennia.

He was played by Kevin Sorbo in the 1997 movie Kull the Conqueror, itself originally a Conan film. Kull has seen previous comic book series from Marvel, Dark Horse, and others, often with appearances alongside Conan. And now… Titan Comics!

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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