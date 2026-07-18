Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: EIC, steve wacker

New Marvel Editor-In-Chief Steve Wacker Has To "Pick Up Dog Poop"

New Marvel Editor-In-Chief Steve Wacker is picking up the dog poop today... you can make your own jokes if you want

Article Summary Steve Wacker takes over as Marvel Editor-In-Chief as Marvel Comics shifts editorial operations from New York to Burbank.

A short Instagram Live shows Steve Wacker joking that even a dream job at Marvel still includes picking up dog poop.

The post welcomes Steve Wacker to the top Marvel role and notes the scrutiny and fan reactions that come with it.

It also revisits Steve Wacker’s Bleeding Cool forum history, old fan debates, and his lost Spider-Man musical audition.

Steve Wacker is the newly appointed Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics, as Marvel moves their editorial and publishing operations from New York to Los Angeles, to Burbank, part of the Disney estates and alongside Marvel Studios. Has he started his job the way he means to go on? I mean, there will be the jokes, there will always be the jokes, but it seems that Steve Wacker is happy to provide the material. Or at least his dog is.

Steve Wacker just posted an Instagram Live short video pointing out, in the hypothetical second person, that "even if you have dreamed of having this job since you were nine years old in Missouri… you will still have to pick up dog poop." As he took his dog out into the yard. And then finished with "I don't know how to turn this off… Everyone is going to see me looking goofy." Not that many people, Steve, not that many people were watching your twenty-second Instagram Live. Just make sure some scurrilous tabloid reporter living in South West London who had the notification pop up and pressed on it wasn't taking notes or screencaps along the way. But honestly, what are the chances of that happening?

Welcome to the position of Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics, Steve Wacker. I hope you survive the experience. Honestly, you have some of the best toys to play with now, hundreds of thousands of readers, and only a few thousand of them going online to say how much you suck. I look forward to seeing what you bring to the game. Also, are we ever going to see the audition you filmed for the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark? You did promise, and it has been well over a decade now

But also, honestly, do we really have to call you Stephen now? I just remember the days when you were always posting on the Bleeding Cool forums and stated that you had no interest in being Marvel EIC. Though it was a long time ago. What about a return to Fanboy Rampage? Those were always fun…! Amd it seems Reddit has been finding those old articles as well…

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