New Marvel Queen Alien in The Daily LITG, 10th of February, 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and over the past five years. What people were reading and when. Also, birthdays...
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Marvel Comics Realises H.R. Giger's Vision For Their New Alien Queen
- Boom Studios To Kickstart "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse
- Two Comic Book Stores Close, But Six Comic Stores Open
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In February 2023
- Amazing Spider-Man #19 Disney Cover Confuses More Folk
- Mephisto To Break The Fourth Wall In Marvel's Avengers? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Goes Goblin Mode With Red Goblin & Gold Goblin (SpiderSpoilers)
- Ultron is Back Wants Revenge with Hasbro's Newest Marvel Legends
- Harley Quinn Season 4 Focusing on Poison Ivy; Kite Man Spinoff Update
- McFarlane Reveals New DC Comics Robin (Dick Grayson) Figure
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- John Wick Meets Kill Bill Meets Cats in… Cat Fight
- Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips' Night Fever Tops Advance Reorder Charts
- Did Douglas Adams Invent ChatGPT?
- Tony Lee Launches £2500 Caliburn Prize To Aspiring Graphic Novelists
- Graham Ingels' Take On Calamity Jane, Wild Bill Hickok #1 at Auction
- Norman Rockwell's Nephew in Fox's Women Outlaws #6, at Auction
- Al Ewing, Scott Eaton, Tom Reilly, Adam Kubert & Ramon Rosanas' Fury
- The Mystery of Avon's Comic Book Debut, Molly O'Day #1 Up for Auction
- DC Comics Instore Flash Graphic Novel Displays Through Lunar & PRH
- PrintWatch: Red Goblin, Storm, Bishop, Once Upon A Time Get Seconds
- Expanding on The Expanse in The Daily LITG, 9th of February, 2023
LITG one year ago, A Dark Crisis Comes
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Dark Crisis From DC Comics – What Dan DiDio Wanted To Call Metal
- Legends of Tomorrow: Donald Faison Confirms "Golden" Role Is [BEEP]
- Joshua Williamson Talks About DC Comics Event Of 2022, Dark Crisis
- South Park S25E02: It's Randy Being Randy in Cringe-Worthy Preview
- Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 Review: Enjoyable
- The Joker Reckons He Is The Only Man Who Can Satisfy Batman Sexually
- Greg Smallwood On Marvel's Changes To Elektra Black White & Blood #2
- Phalanx, Resurrection & Assassins In This Week's Krakoan X-Men Comics
- Mindless Speculation About DC Big Legacy Announcement Tomorrow
- Gina Carano Wants Whoopi Goldberg Fired from The Mandalorian, Too?
- Grady Hendrix Makes His Graphic Novel Debut As Part Of Diablo House
- Captain Marvel Replaced in Her Own Comic This May… by Binary?!
- Moon Knight In Devil's Reign #4 – Is This Kingpin Born Again?
- Tapas Media Signs Graphic Novel Deal with Andrews McNeel Publishing
- The Clay People: Colossus: Top Cow and Ep1tome Release Free Preview
- Only Fools And Horse – The First Use Of 'Plonker' In A Marvel Comic
- Is Amazing Spider-Man #88 Beyond Setting Up Secret Invasion Plots?
- Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond In The Daily LITG 9th February 2022
LITG two years ago, Pokémon GO, Law And Order
- Tonight is Shiny Miltank Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- The First-Ever Secret Rare Pokémon Card Hits Auction
- Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & Ice-T Continue the "SVU" Reunion
- Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
- The Walking Dead Season 11 Post Marks Official Beginning of The End
- Wolverine Gets An Iron Man Suit Upgrade From Sentinel
- Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Shares Bear McCreary "Power" Clip
- The Flash Season 7 Poster: The Future Favors The Fast (Uh-Oh, Barry)
- Legends of Tomorrow S06 Prod Update: Mother Nature or Captain Cold?
- The Lunar New Year Event 2021 Kicks Off In Pokémon GO
- Heroes Reborn: Magneto & The Mutant Force Gives Us An Alternate X-Men
- More Silhouettes For New Guardians Of The Galaxy (UPDATE)
- Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser
- Dazzler, Lila Cheney And Nimrod Return To X-Men and X-Factor In May
- Nocterra #1 Orders Beat Crossover #1 Orders At FOC
- Marvel's Defenders Comic With Masked Raider – This Al Ewing's Doing?
- Who Is To Blame For Green Lanterns' Future State? (Spoilers)
- Saving Sunshine, A Middle-Grade Graphic Novel About Helping A Turtle
- Why Did The Magistrate Kill Bruce Wayne? Dark Detective #3 Spoilers
- What Is… Earth Omega? (Future State Justice League Spoilers)
- Goodbye To All You – A Chinese-American Spirited Away Graphic Novel?
- Will Comic Book Shops Miss Out On The Joker #1 For FOC?
- Space Sweepers Digital Comic Launches on Tapas in English
- Red X And Nightwing – Or Is It D*ckstroke? It's Better Than Shazadam
- Coverwatch: The Four Masters For Doctor Who: Missy
- Correction: Most Of Keanu Reeves BRZRKR #1 Only Has 1 Week Delay
LITG three years ago – Death Note was back
And House Of X was changing.
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Retconning HoXPoX Already in X-Men #6 [Preview]
- What's in the Box?! Superman: Heroes #1 [Preview]
- So, The Joker Knows Who All The Robins Really Are… Can Bruce Wayne Be Far Behind?
- Supergirl's Infection More Powerful Than Wonder Woman's Golden Lasso? Supergirl #39 [Preview]
- Brian Bendis Will Explain Why Harley Quinn Is In the Hall of Justice Celebrating Superman…
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 9th February 2020 – "Some People Will Buy Anything With An X
- Marvel to Unveil "Most Ambitious Series Ever" by Busiek, Ross, and Cinar Next Week… But We Already Know What It Is
- The First Review Of Upstart Crow, The Play – Having Its Cake, Eating It, Smearing It Down Its Puffling Pants
- Justice League #50 Explains How Wally West Gets Dr Manhattan's Power In Generation Zero
LITG four years ago – Brandon Sanderson was taking a trip
And Dungeons and Dragons was submerging.
- Brandon Sanderson Stopped by 'Wheel of Time' Writer's Offices
- Dungeons & Dragons' Next Adventure Book Will Go Underwater
- Hulk #377 in Big Back Issue Demand After Avengers Endgame Visual 'Leak'
- When Mike S Miller Tried to Slip Religious Messages Into X-Men Comics
- Has Brian Bendis Made Tim Drake a Virgin Again?
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Blake Northcott, writer of Catwoman, Fathom, Executive Assistant: Iris, Agents of PACT
- Eliot Rahal, writer of Quantum & Woody, Paybacks, The Doorman,
- Adan Jimenez, comics editor at LONTAR: The Journal of Southeast Asian Speculative Fiction
- Brent Frankenhoff, of Comics Buyer's Guide and the Standard Catalog of Comic Books.
