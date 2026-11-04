New Owners Withdraw Objection To Diamond Bankruptcy Settlement

Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, AfterShock, Black Mask Studios, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Titan, Vault | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond, Sparkle Pop

As new owners Sparkle Pop withdraw objection to the Diamond Comics bankruptcy settlement, the deal is done for the Ad Hoc comics publishers

"The settlement for which approval is sought will result in more than $600,000 being paid into the Estates, the prompt dismissal of the consignment related litigation between the Settling Parties, and the ultimate abandonment of the Estates' interests in any remaining consignment inventory."

The Ad Hoc Consignors Committee is made up of Ablaze, American Mythology, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon, Zenescope, Boom Studios and Dynamite and covers nearly $50 million of inventory that has been sitting in the former Diamond warehouse in Olive Branch, Mississippi, now controlled by Sparkle Pop. Publishers can reclaim their product, though they will pay for packing and shipping, and they receive only a limited cash amount from prior sales. The bulk of proceeds from sales that occurred after certain dates goes to the estate. The trustee has acknowledged that the publishers owned the consignment inventory at all times.

"Taking what had appeared to be an intractable dispute that predated his appointment and continued during his tenure, the Trustee and the Ad Hoc Committee have reached a heavily negotiated resolution of a significant portion of the consignment related disputes and litigation pending in this Court and on appeal."

"That the inspection shall be conducted by Shawn Hamrick, with the assistance of one additional individual… That Sparkle Pop shall be permitted to accompany Shawn Hamrick and his assistant throughout the inspection…. That Shawn Hamrick and his assistant shall not move any physical items without Sparkle Pop's prior written permission. The inspection shall primarily consist of a visual inspection and identification of the consigned inventory… That prior to accessing the Warehouse, Shawn Hamrick and his assistant shall execute a nondisclosure agreement relating to their access to the Warehouse"

Separately, Diamond's adversary proceeding against a number of individual publishers is at risk of dismissal for procedural reasons, and a court notice indicates Diamond failed to properly serve the summons and complaint within the required seven days or file proof of service. Unless good cause is shown, the proceeding will be dismissed.

"It appearing that the Plaintiff has not served the summons and complaint in this adversary proceeding within seven (7) days after issuance of the summons as required by Federal Bankruptcy Rule 7004(e) and/or the Plaintiff has not filed proof of service within the time during which the person served must respond to the process as required by Local Bankruptcy Rule 7004−1, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that unless good cause be shown to the Court fourteen (14) days from the date of this notice why service was not made as required by Federal Bankruptcy Rule 7004(e) and/or proof of service was not filed as required by Local Bankruptcy Rule 7004−1, this adversary proceeding shall be dismissed without prejudice without further notice or a hearing."

The settlements terminate the relevant distribution agreements, provide for abandonment of the inventory to the publishers, and include mutual releases. Publishers retain certain rights to pursue Sparkle Pop over any unauthorised sales or shortages, with a percentage of any recovery going to the estate. The deals do not make publishers whole: inventory has aged, legal costs were incurred, and capital has been tied up for over a year and a half. Still, the approvals allow product to begin moving again and reduce ongoing storage disputes. Remaining issues include other litigation, the estate's settlement with lender JPMorgan Chase, and the practical logistics of returning inventory. The consignment chapter of the case, however, is now substantially resolved. Now it's time for everyone to go and get their stuff.

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