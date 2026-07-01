Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Repent The X-Orcist, uncanny x-men

New X-Men Character, Repent The X-Orcist, Not Who Some People Thought

The new Uncanny X-Men character, Repent, The X-Orcist, may not be who some people officially thought he was...

Article Summary Repent The X-Orcist in Uncanny X-Men may not be the preacher-like figure some readers first assumed.

New X-Men clues suggest Repent The X-Orcist is a one-armed mutant tied to demons and dark possession.

Solicitations for Uncanny X-Men #34-36 frame Repent The X-Orcist as Gambit’s possible last hope.

Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio’s Wild Ride arc pits the Uncanny X-Men against Malice and demonic peril.

The solicitation for the upcoming Uncanny X-Men #34 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio reads "who is the terrifying being known only as REPENT?". While Uncanny X-Men #33 has this cover… was this Repent?

Maybe, maybe not. But it was enough for ScreenRant's Nicolas Ayala to write "Marvel Officially Debuts Design for New X-Men Character REPENT" adding "Beyond his physical appearance, little else is known about Repent. Repent appears to be a human preacher with an eyepatch on his right eye, and white streaks on top and on the sides of his hair. He wears a black turtleneck and a dark coat, and he carries what seems to be a bible. Whether Repent possesses superpowers or not remains to be revealed, but the X-Men's long history has repeatedly proven that mutants' enemies don't need enhanced abilities to pose a threat to their entire species." However, this is the cover to Uncanny X-Men #35, the solicits for which read "Who or WHAT is REPENT. and why are they the LAST HOPE of a beloved mutant?" Is this Repent instead?

It seems so. As this design just popped up in the X-Men editorial pages, in today's Deadpool and X-Men United. Repent, The X-Orcist. And he is a the Harbinger of Demons….

A one-armed mutant who can generate a prosthetic second arm out of energy. Has someone been reading Absolute Wonder Woman perchance?

UNCANNY X-MEN #33 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

"WILD RIDE" starts here! Gambit's condition is worsening, causing an unexpected shake-up in the roster of the UNCANNY X-MEN. But is it merely magic that is taking over his form and behavior, or is it something far more sinister? Rogue desperately tries to save her husband in our most disturbing story yet! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

"WILD RIDE" starts here! Gambit's condition is worsening, causing an unexpected shake-up in the roster of the UNCANNY X-MEN. But is it merely magic that is taking over his form and behavior, or is it something far more sinister? Rogue desperately tries to save her husband in our most disturbing story yet! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 UNCANNY X-MEN #34 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

"WILD RIDE" continues! In desperation, Rogue takes Gambit for help to an unexpected, unreliable source, and the cure may be far worse than the disease! Meanwhile, the Outliers struggle and act out in the absence of the two people they have come to rely on most, JUST as a voice of malice from the past returns! And who is the terrifying being known only as REPENT? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

"WILD RIDE" continues! In desperation, Rogue takes Gambit for help to an unexpected, unreliable source, and the cure may be far worse than the disease! Meanwhile, the Outliers struggle and act out in the absence of the two people they have come to rely on most, JUST as a voice of malice from the past returns! And who is the terrifying being known only as REPENT? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 Uncanny X-Men #35 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

WILD RIDE, PART THREE! An X-MAN faces a terrifying transformation. and the CURE may be worse than the disease! Who or WHAT is REPENT. and why are they the LAST HOPE of a beloved mutant? Meanwhile, the newly formed UNCANNY X-MEN learn of a dark connection between their recent foes, one that may involve one of the OUTLIERS' deepest secrets! September 2, 2026 $4.99

WILD RIDE, PART THREE! An X-MAN faces a terrifying transformation. and the CURE may be worse than the disease! Who or WHAT is REPENT. and why are they the LAST HOPE of a beloved mutant? Meanwhile, the newly formed UNCANNY X-MEN learn of a dark connection between their recent foes, one that may involve one of the OUTLIERS' deepest secrets! September 2, 2026 $4.99 Uncanny X-Men #36 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

WILD RIDE, PART FOUR! The Harbinger of Demons, REPENT, prepares to make the ultimate sacrifice to free an X-Man from what he believes is a homicidal possession. Can the UNCANNY X-MEN survive the experience? It's MUTANT vs. MALICE in a battle for their eternal SOULS! WILD RIDE comes to a stunning conclusion here! September 16, 2026 $4.99

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