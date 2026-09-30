Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, jonah hex, Michael Walsh

Next Week's Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death #1 by Michael Walsh

A better look inside next week's Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death #1 by Michael Walsh for DC Next Level

Article Summary Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death #1 by Michael Walsh is officially confirmed for DC Next Level ahead of its October debut.

A newly lettered preview teases Jonah Hex facing a sinister supernatural threat in the small town of Ashecott.

Michael Walsh writes and draws a horror-tinged Jonah Hex story centered on evil entities, guilt, and possible redemption.

Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death #1 launches as a 1-of-6 series from DC, with the first issue on sale October 7, 2026.

It was the second-worst-kept secret of DC Next Level that comic book creator Michael Walsh would be writing and drawing a new Jonah Hex comic book for DC Next Level. But at the DC's Next Level panel at San Diego Comic Con, Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death was officially confirmed as coming out in October. And now we get a better, lettered look inside… Jonah Hex was created by John Albano and Tony DeZuniga in All-Star Western #10 in 1972 as a scarred, cynical bounty hunter in the American Old West, known for his grim demeanour, personal code of honour, and willingness to protect or avenge the innocent despite his rough reputation. A 2010 movie starring Josh Brolin as Hex incorporated the kind of supernatural events that may be returning.

As well as the unlettered pages from before…

Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death #1 by Michael Walsh

Welcome to the end of the Wild West. Welcome to the quiet life of a broken-down bounty hunter whose own story, one of bloodshed, pain, and guilt, ended long ago—or so he thought. In a small town called Ashecott, something evil has arrived. Something more dangerous than a gunslinger, more sinister than an outlaw, and older than the town it seeks to infect. Something from a world beyond the only one its victims have ever known. Something darker. Unfortunately for that evil, Jonah Hex has taken notice. Not just of the otherworldly entities surrounding his home or the child with mysterious abilities they seek to capture—but also of the chance to finally redeem himself. Join master of horror Michael Walsh (Exquisite Corpses) as he begins a terrifying new era of DC's most infamous bounty hunter!$3.99 US | 32 Pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/7/26

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