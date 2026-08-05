Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Crisis, newlitg

Next Year's Absolute Crisis in The Daily LITG 5th August 2026

Next Year's Absolute Crisis was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Absolute Crisis leads Bleeding Cool’s top-read stories, with a roundup of the biggest comics, TV, and collectibles news.

See how last week’s DC Comics threads may be building toward next year’s Absolute Crisis event and wider fallout.

Catch additional highlights including Mary Jane, Witchblade crossovers, Batman spoilers, and Wonder Man updates.

Dive into Daily LITG history with the biggest stories from one to seven years ago, plus today’s comic book birthdays.

Next Year's Absolute Crisis was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Next Year's Absolute Crisis and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts

LITG three years ago with Daryl Dixon

LITG four years ago, Joseph Morgan on Batgirl News

LITG five years ago, Bad Sign For Smallville

LITG six years ago, The Robin King

I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill. Death Metal's Legends Of The Dark Knight beat Batman #96 in terms of traffic – but Empyre #4 started its run up…

LITG seven years ago.

When Warren Ellis' Wildcats was cancelled… for reasons different from those it might be today.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With seventeen years for us as well.

Reilly Brown , co-creator of Power Play, character Bob, Agent Of Hydra, artist on Amazing Spider-Man, Cable/Deadpool, New Warriors, and Incredible Hercules.

, co-creator of Power Play, character Bob, Agent Of Hydra, artist on Amazing Spider-Man, Cable/Deadpool, New Warriors, and Incredible Hercules. Gary Ushaw , co-creator of Mobfire.

, co-creator of Mobfire. Tony Puryear , co-creator of Concrete Park.

, co-creator of Concrete Park. Andy Kuhn, artist on Marvel Adventures, Brit, TMNT.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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