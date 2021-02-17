Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC – The Daily LITG 17th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Darth Vader, Joss Whedon, The Expanse, Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Posts Video Discussing Joss Whedon & More
- DC Comics Buyout In The Works From Fans With Lots Of Money
- Other People Who Have Heard About The Big DC Buyout Pitch
- Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat
- Tonight Is Shiny Luvdisc Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- WandaVision: Can We Stop With The Term "Filler Episode" Please?
- 2 New High-Res Images from The Suicide Squad Shows Off The Cast
- Funko Reveals Teasers For ECCC Pops, Here Is Our Guesses
- Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis & Lesley-Ann Brandt Look Devilishly Sharp
- Ex-The Mandalorian Cast Member Gina Carano Has Help Not Getting It
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Orcs In Space: The New Comic From Rick & Morty Creator Justin Roiland
- Shang-Chi: Marvel Announces New Ongoing Comic Series Coming In May
- Fox News And The Fox Family In DC Comics' Future State (Spoilers)
- Time-Travelling From DC Future State To Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
- Poison Ivy Made Her Relationship With Harley Quinn Toxic? Spoilers
- DC Publish Superman '78 and Batman '89 Comics To Feel Like The Movies
- PrintWatch: Maniac Of New York #1 and Invincible #1 Get New Printings
- Immortal Wonder Woman Vs Immortal Hulk For End Of Universe (Spoilers)
- Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson In DC Future State – And Beyond
- Marvel Publishes Biggest Star Wars Event, War Of The Bounty Hunters
- How Scarecrow Sets Up The Magistrate In Batman Infinite Frontier
- Separated At Birth: Woody Allen and Alex Ross
- Pee-Wee Hermann Congratulates Keanu Reeves On BRZRKR Orders
LITG one year ago – DC cancelled Supergirl
And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.
- DC Cancels Supergirl in May
- Has Marvel Featured a Prominent #Trans Character Under The Radar for a Year-And-A-Half?
- The Deletion of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as a Couple?
- Explaining Why Firefly Fans are No Longer Called Browncoats in Firefly #14 [Preview]
- Disneyland Resort Adds New Galactic Treats At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
- Ric Grayson Wants His Memories Back, and Fans Want Their Dick, in Nightwing #69 [Preview]
- Six Invitational 2020: Day Two Winners/Losers Bracket Results
- Wolverine Murders the X-Men Again in Wolverine #1 [Preview]
- "A League of Their Own" Line-Up: "The Good Place" D'Arcy Carden, More
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 16th February 2020 – "X-Men Wins The First Big Week Since The New Year"
LITG two years ago, DC was talking about reducing titles
And something was happening with wrestling.
- Major DC Comics Changes Rumoured – The New 22? (UPDATE: Dan DiDio Denial)
- Corey Graves' Wife Accuses WWE Commentator of Affair with Superstar
- New DC Walmart Comics Out – Batman Loves Dinosaurs and Iris West Looks Like Candice Patton
- New York Toy Fair: 70+ Pictures From the NECA Toys Booth
- New York Toy Fair: Marvel Legends Galore! Get Your Wallets Ready
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book inker Jonathan Glapion
- Comic book penciller Norm Rapmund
- Comic book reviewer Paul O'Brien
- Comic book inker Nelson
- Comic store owner Menachem Luchins
