Posted in: Comics | Tagged: "manix" abrera, Aaron Conley, Andrew MacLean, Andy Belanger, Ben Steinbeck, Brett Parson, Brian Level, Chris Bevins. Joseph Karg, chris burnham, Chris Mooneyham, Chris Stevens, cian tormey, cliff chiang, Daniel Warren Johnson, Danny Earls, dark knight returns, Fabio Moon, Felix Comic Art, Filipe Andrade, frank miller, gabriel hernandez walta, Geoff Shaw, ian bertram, james harren, Jeffrey Alan Love, jim mahfood, jock, Joelle Jones, john mccrea, John Paul Leon, klaus janson, Langdon Foss, Lynne Varley, Matías Bergara, Matt Lesniewski, Matthew Allison, Michael Walsh, mike allred, Moritat, nick derington, nick dragotta, nick pitarra, paul pope, peter krause, riley rossmo, ryan ottley, ryan sook, Ryan Stegman, SDCC. Nic Klein, Stephen Green, tommy lee edwards, troy nixey, Von Randal, Wes Craig, Yuko Shimizu

Nick Dragotta, Jock & More Recreate Frank Miller's Dark Knight Returns

Dark Knight Returns #1 recreated for SDCC by Nick Dragotta, Ryan Ottley, Joelle Jones, Tommy Lee Edwards, Daniel Warren Johnson and more

Article Summary Felix Comic Art unveils Batman: The Dark Knight Recreated, a new take on Dark Knight Returns #1 for SDCC.

The hardcover marks 40 years of Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynn Varley’s Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

Fifty comic creators join in, including Nick Dragotta, Ryan Ottley, Joelle Jones, Tommy Lee Edwards and Jock.

Limited copies will debut at San Diego Comic-Con, with proceeds helping charity through the Lu Family Fund.

Original comic book art dealers and exclusive variant cover commissioners, Felix Comic Art, have announced a new project that has been years in the making and will debut at San Diego Comic-Con. A recreation of the first volume of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynne Varley, on its fortieth anniversary, from fifty big comic book names, as Batman: The Dark Knight Recreated, including many artists on their books. They state;

"The most epic commission project ever attempted has now been collected by fans! THE DARK KNIGHT RECREATED is Frank Miller's THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS #1 with each page recreated by a different artist. Just a gorgeous hardcover volume. Congrats to Yo, Stephen, and Andy for seeing this project through! And THANK YOU for donating copies to benefit our charity, lufamilyfund.org! We will be making these copies available at #SDCC next month. They are VERY limited. Will likely be an auction process. Come see us at our booth early for your chance! Good luck!"

These are the comic book artists, with the pages that they drew. Felix Comic Art will be at Booth 4612 at San Diego Comic-Con. I expect you will have to get there when the doors open, if all the rest of the dealers on the show floor haven't beaten you to it… and followed by a few examples:

Nic Klein James Harren Matias Bergara Cian Tormey Moritat Matt Lesniewski Wes Craig Matias Bergara Nick Pitarra Stephen Green Ben Steinbeck Ian Bertram Fabio Moon Von Randal Troy Nixey Gabriel Hernandez Walta Chris Burnham Ryan Sook Joelle Jones Tommy Lee Edwards John McCrea Yuko Shimizu Geoff Shaw Brett Parson Daniel Warren Johnson Brian Level Jeffrey Alan Love Mike Allred Nick Dragotta Michael Walsh Cliff Chiang Chris Mooneyham Ryan Stegman Nick Derington Langdon Foss Aaron Conley Andy Belanger Chris Bevins & Joseph Karg Peter Krause Danny Earls Filipe Andrade Matthew Allison Ryan Ottley Riley Rossmo Jim Mahfood Paul Pope Andrew Maclean Jock John Paul Leon Chris Stevens Manix Abrera (Poster)

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