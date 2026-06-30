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Nick Dragotta, Jock & More Recreate Frank Miller's Dark Knight Returns

Dark Knight Returns #1 recreated for SDCC by Nick Dragotta, Ryan Ottley, Joelle Jones, Tommy Lee Edwards, Daniel Warren Johnson and more

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Article Summary

  • Felix Comic Art unveils Batman: The Dark Knight Recreated, a new take on Dark Knight Returns #1 for SDCC.
  • The hardcover marks 40 years of Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynn Varley’s Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.
  • Fifty comic creators join in, including Nick Dragotta, Ryan Ottley, Joelle Jones, Tommy Lee Edwards and Jock.
  • Limited copies will debut at San Diego Comic-Con, with proceeds helping charity through the Lu Family Fund.

Original comic book art dealers and exclusive variant cover commissioners, Felix Comic Art, have announced a new project that has been years in the making and will debut at San Diego Comic-Con. A recreation of the first volume of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynne Varley, on its fortieth anniversary, from fifty big comic book names, as Batman: The Dark Knight Recreated, including many artists on their books. They state;

Nick Dragotta And More Recreate Frank Miller's Dark Knight Returns
Dark Knight Returns by Nick Dragotta

"The most epic commission project ever attempted has now been collected by fans! THE DARK KNIGHT RECREATED is Frank Miller's THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS #1 with each page recreated by a different artist. Just a gorgeous hardcover volume. Congrats to Yo, Stephen, and Andy for seeing this project through! And THANK YOU for donating copies to benefit our charity, lufamilyfund.org! We will be making these copies available at #SDCC next month. They are VERY limited. Will likely be an auction process. Come see us at our booth early for your chance! Good luck!"

These are the comic book artists, with the pages that they drew. Felix Comic Art will be at Booth 4612 at San Diego Comic-Con. I expect you will have to get there when the doors open, if all the rest of the dealers on the show floor haven't beaten you to it… and followed by a few examples:

  1. Nic Klein
  2. James Harren
  3. Matias Bergara
  4. Cian Tormey
  5. Moritat
  6. Matt Lesniewski
  7. Wes Craig
  8. Matias Bergara
  9. Nick Pitarra
  10. Stephen Green
  11. Ben Steinbeck
  12. Ian Bertram
  13. Fabio Moon
  14. Von Randal
  15. Troy Nixey
  16. Gabriel Hernandez Walta
  17. Chris Burnham
  18. Ryan Sook
  19. Joelle Jones
  20. Tommy Lee Edwards
  21. John McCrea
  22. Yuko Shimizu
  23. Geoff Shaw
  24. Brett Parson
  25. Daniel Warren Johnson
  26. Brian Level
  27. Jeffrey Alan Love
  28. Mike Allred
  29. Nick Dragotta
  30. Michael Walsh
  31. Cliff Chiang
  32. Chris Mooneyham
  33. Ryan Stegman
  34. Nick Derington
  35. Langdon Foss
  36. Aaron Conley
  37. Andy Belanger
  38. Chris Bevins & Joseph Karg
  39. Peter Krause
  40. Danny Earls
  41. Filipe Andrade
  42. Matthew Allison
  43. Ryan Ottley
  44. Riley Rossmo
  45. Jim Mahfood
  46. Paul Pope
  47. Andrew Maclean
  48. Jock
  49. John Paul Leon
  50. Chris Stevens
  51. Manix Abrera (Poster)

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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