Posted in: Comics | Tagged: nicola streeten, queer history, thought bubble, YIELD

Nicola Streeten Brings Her Yield Graphic Novel To Thought Bubble

Nicola Streeten brings her Yield graphic novel to Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, tomorrow

Article Summary Nicola Streeten brings Yield to Thought Bubble, launching her new graphic novel at the festival’s 20th edition in Harrogate.

Yield follows John Evarts of Black Mountain College, blending queer history, family memory, archival research and fiction.

Nicola Streeten’s Yield explores creative freedom, repression and the gap between progressive ideals and private lives.

Thought Bubble returns this weekend as the UK’s leading comic art festival, with a strong spotlight on artists and small press.

Nicola Streeten will bring her new graphic novel Yield to Thought Bubble's twentieth edition tomorrow. The graphic novel explores queer history, creative freedom and repression through the life of Nicola Streeten's great-uncle, John Evarts, a founding member of Black Mountain College, the radical North Carolina experiment in art and education (1933–1957). "Combining archival research, family memory and fiction, it explores queer history, creative freedom and the tensions between progressive ideals and personal repression." and published by Plowman Press. It is a full-colour hardback edition and 228 pages long.

Oh, and for those of you wondering, I am currently on the train, just left King's Cross for Harrogate, though I will be stopping off at Leeds to see my daughter, who is doing rather well at University there and has just sorted out her accommodation for her second year. I feel a slap-up meal at Flatiron coming on…

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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