Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Charles Quinlan

Nine Lives and Tesla's Death Ray in Cat-Man Comics #1, at Auction

Cat-Man uses up one of his lives when he takes on villains who possess a Tesla-inspired Death Ray in Cat-Man Comics #1.

Article Summary Cat-Man Comics #1 sends Cat-Man against foreign agents wielding a Tesla-inspired death ray that can melt vital bridges.

Martin Panzer and Charles Quinlan launch Cat-Man's solo title by putting his nine lives and tigress-born origin at center stage.

The story reflects 1940 interest in Nikola Tesla's teleforce claims, turning death-ray speculation into wartime comic book drama.

Charles Quinlan handles key art duties, and Cat-Man Comics #1 remains a notable Golden Age debut with a limited CGC census.

A death ray that could defend the United States was still a matter of extraordinary claims and newspaper skepticism when Cat-Man Comics #1 appeared with a May 1941 cover date. In the lead story, credited to Martin Panzer and Charles M. Quinlan, foreign agents already have a weapon that can melt bridges. Cat-Man can trace it to its source, but he can't survive being hit by it. Fortunately, survival and coming back to life are different things for a hero raised by a tigress and possessing nine lives. Cat-Man's solo title launch gives that supernatural origin a role in the nation's defense during World War II.

Cat-Man's Nine Lives Meet the Death-Ray Age

David Merrywether can see rays that are ordinarily invisible, giving him a way to trace the attacks on Golden Star Bridge and Midburgh Bridge back toward the men responsible. Brent and Jonson, agents of an unnamed foreign power, are using the machine against transportation important to national defense. Getting to them means surviving a trap, but the ray itself kills him. The spirit of the tigress that raised him restores Cat-Man to life, allowing him to resume the fight. The nine lives of a cat give Cat-Man a way to defeat a weapon that has already killed him, and he delivers the captured men and their machine to the authorities, making the destructive invention available for government use. The death ray itself can now be used to defend the United States.

Several months earlier, the Philadelphia Inquirer and other papers had considered that promise in its October 20, 1940 feature, "Proposing the 'Death Ray' for Defense." The article reported Nikola Tesla's claims for teleforce, a proposed weapon that could melt aircraft engines and defend the American coast. Tesla had offered it to the United States, according to the feature, while insisting on freedom from bureaucratic or expert interference. The article also discussed earlier death-ray claims and hoaxes, and this account expressed considerable doubt about whether the concept could work. In Cat-Man's adventure, the machine works all too well. Tesla's teleforce concept had also inspired other comics, such as the debut of the Masked Marvel in Centaur's Keen Detective Funnies V2#7.

Cat-Man had already appeared in Crash Comics Adventures #4 and #5, drawn by Irwin Hasen, before Quinlan took on the hero's solo title. Quinlan also drew the cover here, and his contribution to this issue includes the credited Blaze Baylor and Hurricane Harrigan stories as well as illustrations for the prose feature Private Jones. The current CGC census lists 59 Universal entries, with seven at 5.5 and 18 higher. Cat-Man's title launch puts his nine lives to work against an invention that moves from foreign sabotage to government possession. For Quinlan's solo-title Cat-Man and this combination of supernatural superheroism and Tesla-inspired invention, there's a Cat-Man Comics #1 (Continental, 1941) CGC FN- 5.5 with cream-to-off-white pages up for auction at the November 5, 2026 Golden Age Century Comics Showcase Auction VI #40378.

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