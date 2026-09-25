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Nineties Spider-Man Cliffhanger In The Daily LITG, 25th September 2026

Nineties Spider-Man Cliffhanger was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Nineties Spider-Man Cliffhanger tops Bleeding Cool, as Marvel moves to finally resolve the animated series ending.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from Jessica Jones to X-Men ’92 and DC marketshare.

Additional highlights include Marvel’s full December 2026 solicits, Murderbot graphic novels, and NYCC updates.

LITG also looks back across past years’ top September hits, from Wonder Woman shocks to Guardians and X-Terminators.

Nineties Spider-Man Cliffhanger was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Nineties Spider-Man Cliffhanger and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Matriarch in Wonder Woman #25

LITG two years ago, Geeks And Nerds for Harris

LITG three years ago, Superboy

LITG four years ago, XXXX-Terminators

LITG five years ago, Spider-Man & Doctor Strange Are Up

LITG six years ago, Gerry Conway, Pokémon GO or John Byrne

LITG seven years ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy was being relaunched.

Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.

LITG eight years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

There was only one story. For days.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Legendary comics creator Bob Layton , co-founder of Valiant, co-creator of X-O Manowar

, co-founder of Valiant, co-creator of X-O Manowar Dave Lizewski , after whom the Kick-Ass character was named.

British small press comics creator Martin Hand .

. Howard Bender , producer at Marvel and DC Comics, artist on Dial H and Superman, co-creator of Mr. Fixitt.

, producer at Marvel and DC Comics, artist on Dial H and Superman, co-creator of Comic book journalist, Peter Svensson .

. Gonzalo Martinez , artist on the Darwin Faeries, Ozopolis and Time Travelling Tourist.

, artist on the Darwin Faeries, Ozopolis and Time Travelling Tourist. Shelly Bond , former Vertigo Executive Editor, founder of Black Crown.

, former Vertigo Executive Editor, founder of Black Crown. Cody White , Marketing and Editorial Services Coordinator at Valiant

, Marketing and Editorial Services Coordinator at Valiant Marc Bowker , owner of Alter Ego comic shop.

, owner of Alter Ego comic shop. Brett Lewis, co-creator of The Winter Men.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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