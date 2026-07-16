Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, man of action

No Ben 10 In October, Instead Dynamite Publish Ben 10: Creator Files

No Ben 10 comic in October, instead Dynamite Entertainment publish The Ben 10: Creator Files

Article Summary No Ben 10 main series issue arrives in October, with Dynamite Entertainment bringing Ben 10: Creator Files instead.

Ben 10: Creator Files is a behind-the-scenes special from Man of Action, Robert Carey, Matt Idelson, and Joe Casey.

The Ben 10 one-shot breaks down comic creation, from script and art to colors, lettering, and final page assembly.

Fans also get interviews, early character sketches, variant cover art, upcoming storyline teases, and signed copies.

The Ben 10: Creator Files is a new comic book spinning out of the original series from Man of Action and Dynamite Entertainment, which has been doing rather well.

There's no issue of the main Ben 10 series out in October, as it returns in November. But in the interim, The Ben 10: Creator Files, the Man of Action team, series artist Robert Carey, and editor Matt Idelson are creating a behind-the-scenes book on the series so far.

"We wanted to give the Ben 10 readers something really special, a 'thank you' for the support they've shown the series so far," said Joe Casey. "This Creator Files issue is jam-packed with extra material — including exclusive first-looks that we just couldn't wait to show off!"

With the same format and pricing of a standard entry in the series, the Creator Files show Ben 10's fans what it takes to create an issue. A feature breaks down the major stages of comic creation, from the writer's script to Carey's artwork, Ren Spiller's addition of colours, Taylor Esposito's lettering, and the assembly of it all into the page readers receive.

Features originally presented in the ashcan will be reprinted, including a new interview with writer Joe Casey as well as a batch of character sketches showcasing Carey's earliest work on the franchise in preparation for drawing the first issue, with more of Carey's designs and sketches, many of which have never been shown publicly as well as previewing upcoming storylines, and the debut of designs for the next classic villain. As well as gallery-style pin-ups of variant covers from the series. With Robert Carey or Duncan Rouleau covers, both of which show multiple stages of their artistic process. Writer Joe Casey will also be signing a limited number of copies available to order.

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