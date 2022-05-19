No More Star Trek For John Billingsley in Daily LITG 19th of May 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: No More Star Trek For John Billingsley in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

Star Trek: Why Do We Not Have a Live-Action Alien Character Lead?
  1. Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
  2. Marvel Legends Reveals Include Mojo World, Sentinels, And More Spidey
  3. Lucasfilm Has Learned The Wrong Lesson From Solo: A Star Wars Story
  4. DCeased Comes to an End at DC Comics With War Of The Undead Gods
  5. Rewriting The Origin Of The Watchers In Fantastic Four #43 (Spoilers)
  6. Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
  7. The Flash Season 9 Should Be Ultimate Arrowverse Goodbye (BCTV DD)
  8. Marvel Writing Conan Out Of Continuity In Savage Avengers #1?
  9. Night Court Resumes Filming; Premiering Midseason; Melissa Rauch Q&A
  10. True Story Of DC's Changing Logo in the Daily LITG, 17th of May 2022

  1. Carnage Aims to Steal Elf Jobs in Carnage #6
  2. Marvel Unveils J. Scott Campbell Variant for Amazing Fantasy #1000
  3. Doctor Doom Comes for Your Downloads in Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4
  4. Tom King & Elsa Charretier's Love Everlasting at Image, For Money
  5. The Changing Face Of Krakoan Resurrection In Today's X-Men Comics
  6. Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins III #6 Preview: Daddy Issues
  7. Conner Kent Wins DC Comics' Round Robin 2022 – Check Out The Losers
  8. Dark Horse Announces Final Volume of Neon Genesis Evangelion Spinoff
  9. The Biggest Krakoan Problems Are Of Xavier's Own Making (Spoilers)
  10. Nightwing & Historia Get Most Eisner Award Nominations For 2022
  11. New Mutants #25 Leads To Marvel's Dark Web & New Inferno (Spoilers)
  12. Marvel Buys License To "Stan Lee" For Twenty Years
  13. Hope Summers, a Better Shot Than Jesus – Immortal X-Men #2 Spoilers
  14. The Empire Of Abigail Brand Revealed In X-Men Red #2 (Spoilers)
  15. Mike Mignola Returns To Hellboy's Frankenstein For A New World
  16. Setting Up Judgment Day In Eternals #12, And Explaining 'Plonker'
  17. Rewriting The Origin Of The Watchers In Fantastic Four #43 (Spoilers)
  18. Solo Star Wars in the Daily LITG, 18th of May 2022

LITG one year ago – Walking Dead Princesses

  1. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 Preview Images: A Deadly Reunion
  2. Does Walking Dead UK Deal Mean Michonne's A Badass Disney Princess?
  3. Wolverines Gets Exclusive Animated Diamond Select Statue At Walmart
  4. 23 More Spoilers From Marvel's Heroes Reborn – You Have Been Warned
  5. New York Times Confirms John Ridley and Juann Cabal on Black Panther
  6. Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
  7. Steve Ditko's Advice to an Aspiring Comic Book Artist in 1973
  8. What Does WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger (WMD) Mean For DC Comics?
  9. Recap Pages, Batman's DuckTales And More In Justice League #61
  10. Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO

LITG one year ago – Poison Ivy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Black Lightning reaction, Poison Ivy investigation and more.

  1. What Did DC Comics Expect From Poison Ivy in Heroes In Crisis?
  2. Whose Torso Is That in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Tease?
  3. The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
  4. A New Interesting Detail Found In Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
  6. Steve Geppi's Lack of Social Media Filter – and Backing the Comeback
  7. Marc Silvestri, Holding Out on a Greg Capullo Deal For Batman/Joker?
  8. Shad Gaspard of Cryme Tyme Caught in Ocean Riptide, Now Missing
  9. Scottish Police Scold Neil Gaiman Over Public Marital Spat
  10. DC Comics Switches Printing from Canada to Missouri

LITG two years ago, Marvel Comics #1000

  1. Welcome to Marvel Comics #1000 – Is This How Marvel Intends to Sell a Million Copies in August?
  2. The Saltiest of Digs at DC Comics From Marvel For Free Comic Book Day 2019
  3. The Latest Transphobic Attacks From Comicsgate Falsely Label Others As Transphobic
  4. 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Stars are at Disneyland RIGHT NOW
  5. The Batman Who Laughs #5 is Hiding a Secret Narrative (Spoilers)

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • David Tischman, writer on American Century, Cable, Bite Club, Star Trek, and Heroine Chic.
  • Patrick Meaney, director of Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Warren Ellis: Captured Ghosts, She Makes Comics and Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously. 
  • Gene Tipton, owner of Dark Shot Comics Publishing
  • Steve Lieber, artist on Detective Comics, Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Hawkman, co-creator of Whiteout.
  • Jay Faerber, writer on Generation X, New Warriors, Titans, co-creator of Noble Causes, Dynamo 5, Near Death and Copperhead, and TV series Supergirl.

