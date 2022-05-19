No More Star Trek For John Billingsley in Daily LITG 19th of May 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: No More Star Trek For John Billingsley in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
- Marvel Legends Reveals Include Mojo World, Sentinels, And More Spidey
- Lucasfilm Has Learned The Wrong Lesson From Solo: A Star Wars Story
- DCeased Comes to an End at DC Comics With War Of The Undead Gods
- Rewriting The Origin Of The Watchers In Fantastic Four #43 (Spoilers)
- Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
- The Flash Season 9 Should Be Ultimate Arrowverse Goodbye (BCTV DD)
- Marvel Writing Conan Out Of Continuity In Savage Avengers #1?
- Night Court Resumes Filming; Premiering Midseason; Melissa Rauch Q&A
- True Story Of DC's Changing Logo in the Daily LITG, 17th of May 2022
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Carnage Aims to Steal Elf Jobs in Carnage #6
- Marvel Unveils J. Scott Campbell Variant for Amazing Fantasy #1000
- Doctor Doom Comes for Your Downloads in Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4
- Tom King & Elsa Charretier's Love Everlasting at Image, For Money
- The Changing Face Of Krakoan Resurrection In Today's X-Men Comics
- Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins III #6 Preview: Daddy Issues
- Conner Kent Wins DC Comics' Round Robin 2022 – Check Out The Losers
- Dark Horse Announces Final Volume of Neon Genesis Evangelion Spinoff
- The Biggest Krakoan Problems Are Of Xavier's Own Making (Spoilers)
- Nightwing & Historia Get Most Eisner Award Nominations For 2022
- New Mutants #25 Leads To Marvel's Dark Web & New Inferno (Spoilers)
- Marvel Buys License To "Stan Lee" For Twenty Years
- Hope Summers, a Better Shot Than Jesus – Immortal X-Men #2 Spoilers
- The Empire Of Abigail Brand Revealed In X-Men Red #2 (Spoilers)
- Mike Mignola Returns To Hellboy's Frankenstein For A New World
- Setting Up Judgment Day In Eternals #12, And Explaining 'Plonker'
- Rewriting The Origin Of The Watchers In Fantastic Four #43 (Spoilers)
- Solo Star Wars in the Daily LITG, 18th of May 2022
LITG one year ago – Walking Dead Princesses
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 Preview Images: A Deadly Reunion
- Does Walking Dead UK Deal Mean Michonne's A Badass Disney Princess?
- Wolverines Gets Exclusive Animated Diamond Select Statue At Walmart
- 23 More Spoilers From Marvel's Heroes Reborn – You Have Been Warned
- New York Times Confirms John Ridley and Juann Cabal on Black Panther
- Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
- Steve Ditko's Advice to an Aspiring Comic Book Artist in 1973
- What Does WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger (WMD) Mean For DC Comics?
- Recap Pages, Batman's DuckTales And More In Justice League #61
- Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- I Survived: The Attacks of September 11, 2001 Graphic Novel For Kids
- 71 Marvel Comics August 2021 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- The New Marvel Comics/Diamond Deal – The End Of Big Store Discounts?
- Adrian Alphona, Kris Anka Return to Marvel's Runaways for 100th Issue
- Skybound/Image Previews : Skybound X and Clementine's Comics Debut
- The Drops of God: Epic Wine Manga Series Now Complete in English
- Comics Code Authority Returns for New Comic by Stern, Frenz, Buscema
- First Look At V. E. Schwab's Extraordinary #1 From Titan Comics
- Marvel to Cash in on Black Widow Movie with Winter Guard Mini
- Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
- Dark Horse's The Secret Land Banned In Germany, But What About Flash?
- Everybody Keeps Punching Hitler, Even Wally West – Flash #770 Spoilers
- No Poison, Just Ivy, Will Someone Let Harley Quinn Know? Catwoman #31
LITG one year ago – Poison Ivy
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Black Lightning reaction, Poison Ivy investigation and more.
- What Did DC Comics Expect From Poison Ivy in Heroes In Crisis?
- Whose Torso Is That in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Tease?
- The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
- A New Interesting Detail Found In Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
- Steve Geppi's Lack of Social Media Filter – and Backing the Comeback
- Marc Silvestri, Holding Out on a Greg Capullo Deal For Batman/Joker?
- Shad Gaspard of Cryme Tyme Caught in Ocean Riptide, Now Missing
- Scottish Police Scold Neil Gaiman Over Public Marital Spat
- DC Comics Switches Printing from Canada to Missouri
LITG two years ago, Marvel Comics #1000
- Welcome to Marvel Comics #1000 – Is This How Marvel Intends to Sell a Million Copies in August?
- The Saltiest of Digs at DC Comics From Marvel For Free Comic Book Day 2019
- The Latest Transphobic Attacks From Comicsgate Falsely Label Others As Transphobic
- 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Stars are at Disneyland RIGHT NOW
- The Batman Who Laughs #5 is Hiding a Secret Narrative (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Tischman, writer on American Century, Cable, Bite Club, Star Trek, and Heroine Chic.
- Patrick Meaney, director of Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Warren Ellis: Captured Ghosts, She Makes Comics and Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously.
- Gene Tipton, owner of Dark Shot Comics Publishing
- Steve Lieber, artist on Detective Comics, Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Hawkman, co-creator of Whiteout.
- Jay Faerber, writer on Generation X, New Warriors, Titans, co-creator of Noble Causes, Dynamo 5, Near Death and Copperhead, and TV series Supergirl.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.