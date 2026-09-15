Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: hottest comics, lanterns, nonplaye, Spawn 77

Nonplayer #1 Tops The Top Ten Hottest Comic Books Of The Week

Nonplayer #1 by Nate Simpson from Image Comics in 2011 tops The Top Ten Hottest Comic Books Of The Week

Article Summary Top Ten Hottest Comic Books Of The Week is led by Nonplayer #1 after a viral YouTube spotlight drove demand.

Green Lantern keys and variants surge as Lanterns speculation fuels heat for Green Lantern Corps #20 and more.

Amazing Spider-Man #36 returns to the hottest comics list as collectors revisit Marvel’s 9/11 tribute issue.

Hot variants from Daniel Warren Johnson, Bill Sienkiewicz, Jerry Ordway, Todd McFarlane, and Ito round out the top 10.

One YouTube video looking at the two-issue history of Nonplayer by Nate Simpson saw massive demand for the first issue blow up online, beating the Lanterns-affected issues to the top of the ten hottest comics last week. While the 25th anniversary of 9/11 drove Amazing Spider-Man #36 to the middle of the chart as well, while covers by Todd McFarlane, Lucas Lee-Garza, Bill Sienkiewicz, Daniel Warren Johnson, Jerry Ordway, and Ito also pushed hard. All joining the Top 10 Hottest Comics List, courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions…

NONPLAYER #1 | IMAGE | 2011 Back in 2017, Legendary Entertainment picked up the movie rights for this series. A writer was hired, and pre-production began on the film. However, no updates have emerged in nearly 10 years. So what happened to the film and, more importantly, what happened to the comic series? YouTuber Mystery Treehouse released a mini-doc last week covering the comic book and the creator, Nate Simpson. It struck a chord with many collectors, causing a sudden spike (of support?) for the first issue. Nate Simpson once stated that he envisioned the story to be a 7-issue series. The second issue in the series took nearly 4 years to release and has been dormant ever since. If there ever was a time to make an announcement about the next issue, it would be now! We tracked it at a high sale price of $16 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #20 – JAHNOY LINDSAY | DC | 2026 Fans of Green Lantern have been applauding the Lanterns series for its take on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, respectively. The actors have also been praised for their portrayals. The show has been steadily growing in viewership. In fact, Lanterns reached 9.3 million global viewers in the first 3 days of its release, a record-breaking number for any DC series debuting on HBO Max. This cover depicts Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, as Jahnoy Lindsay teases what fans are ready to see when he takes on the mantle of Green Lantern! We tracked it at a high sale of $28 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $8. ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – 4TH PRINT COVER B | DC | 2026 When ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 was released back in October of 2025, it was an immediate hit. It highlighted a somewhat controversial storyline that immediately sparked a heated online debate and further stirred interest in the book, keeping it on our top lists for months. Nearly a year later, the 4th print is taking this issue back to the Top Ten. The artwork on this cover was too much for any collector to pass up. It is chilling, striking, and uses negative space insanely well. A classic Daniel Warren Johnson cover for sure! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. NEWMEN: SPECIAL #1 – LUCAS LEE-GARZA & BILL SIENKIEWICZ – B&W | 247 COMICS | 2026 The remastered version of Rob Liefeld's NEWMEN is scheduled to be released in November of this year. Fans who were lucky enough to attend SDCC received a first glimpse of the book in the form of a black-and-white foil virgin cover (limited to 100). If you weren't able to get to SDCC, the black-and-white trade dress is now an option for you to track down. Whether it is a trade dress or virgin cover, this is an awesome variant to pick up. It features the phenomenal collaboration on a cover by Lucas Lee-Garza and Bill Sienkiewicz. We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24. STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #1 – JERRY ORDWAY (1:25) | MARVEL | 2026 While the Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series may not have gotten the best reception, this cover is completely different. In homage to STAR WARS #42, Ordway illustrates the characters from the series in the same poses. The artwork is phenomenal, and the homage is perfectly chosen to establish a new iconic pose in Star Wars comics. STAR WARS #42 is also widely accepted as Boba Fett's first appearance, which is why the homage is perfect. Fun fact: while it is widely believed to be Boba Fett's first appearance, CGC disagrees. We tracked it at a high sale of $72 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $57. VENOM #261 – ITO | MARVEL | 2026 Ito is one of the top modern comic book artists. His fanbase has been waiting for any work done on a Marvel cover, and here it is! The cover already built up a ton of hype when it was revealed on Ito's Instagram page. It was only a matter of time until it was released and flew off the shelves and into the aftermarket. It has seen a big demand from collectors! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 2001 This past week was the 25th anniversary of the tragedy that befell the nation. If asked to think of a major New York hero, most people's answers would be Spider-Man. It only made sense that Marvel used Spider-Man as the main hero to go through a narrative as tragic as this one. While all heroes are seen helping alongside first responders, readers are taken through Spider-Man's thoughts. When it was released, it was praised for its moving monologue, tribute, and overall resonance with the country. It is a book that sees a huge sales boost around this time of year. We tracked it at a high sale of $84 for a raw VF copy and a current raw NM FMV of $54. GREEN LANTERN #50 – DARRYL BANKS – REGULAR | DC | 1994 There are only 3 more episodes to go in Lanterns, and the last episode got the plot moving at breakneck speed. In this comic, the classic Emerald Twilight storyline is about how Hal has a breakdown, kills a ton of Lanterns, and becomes the villain, Parallax. This has been speculated to be the show's direction; however, nothing official has been confirmed. This last episode left Hal in a questionable state. He might be right on the brink of having a similar breakdown, and fans are placing their bets on this issue playing out on the small screen! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. SPAWN 77 #1 – TODD MCFARLANE – WHATNOT – RED RETRO LOGO (LIMITED 400) | IMAGE | 2026 The SPIDER-MAN #300 homage was the talk of the comic book world for weeks. The homage cover helped make SPAWN 77 #1 a huge top seller. As the new series debuts, so will the variants on the homage cover. This Whatnot variant makes all the "'77" numbers in the background red. It was only available through the live sales app and has now made its way onto the aftermarket, where it is fetching a premium! We tracked it at a high sale of $295 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $244. GREEN LANTERN SINESTRO CORPS SPECIAL #1 – VAN SCIVER | DC | 2007 Whether Hal's future is Parallax or another form of betrayal, it's likely that Sinestro will be involved. Hal and John's tension reached the breaking point in the most recent episode of Lanterns. A lot of passing clues have been dropped about Hal's relationship with Sinestro, with even one of the Guardians mentioning he may have gotten more from his previous mentor than anticipated. Could we see Hal turn to the yellow side? Will we see Sinestro break free? Only 3 episodes to go, and it looks like they are going to keep us on the edge of our seats! We tracked it at a high sale price of $15 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw VF FMV of $8.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, September 13th, 2026.

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