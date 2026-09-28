Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Ben Perkins, Invader Comics, Marco Fontanili, nosferatu, Shawn Lewis, The Land Is Old And Dark, the naughty list

Nosferatu & Naughty List in Invader Comics December 2026 Full Solicits

Invader Comics December 2026 solicits launches Marco Fontanili's take on Nosferatu and Shawn Lewis & Ben Perkins' The Naughty List

Article Summary Invader Comics December 2026 Solicits spotlight Marco Fontanili's Nosferatu book on the film's haunted legacy.

Shawn Lewis and Ben Perkins launch The Naughty List #1, unleashing a brutal holiday horror tale with Santa on the hunt.

This Land Is Old And Dark #3 brings Ryan Crowe and Abel Garcia's blood-soaked frontier horror series to a savage end.

Invader Comics December 2026 Solicits delivers horror-heavy releases spanning classic cinema, killer folklore, and monsters.

Invader Comics December 2026 solicits and solicitations launches Marco Fontanili's take on Nosferatu and Shawn Lewis, and Ben Perkins' The Naughty List, as well as continuing The Land Is Old And Dark by Ryan Crowe and Abel Garcia…

NOSFERATU BEHIND THE HORROR AND DEATH TP

(W/A/CA) Marco Fontanili

Italian artist Marco Fontanili's illustrative exploration of the history, life, death, and legacy of the classic German Expressionist film, "Nosferatu". 176 gorgeous pages of evolving art in a sideways format telling the tragic story behind one of the most important horror movies of all time – from its birth, assassination, near extermination, and eventual resurrection. $22.99 12/16/2026

NAUGHTY LIST #1 (OF 4)

(W) Shawn Lewis (A/CA) Ben Perkins

The festive world begins to bleed out when a horrific massacre comes to the North Pole. Blamed as the sole perpetrator, a grizzled, jaded Santa Claus is locked away in a maximum-security asylum for the mythologically iconic and insane. But when a deadly jailbreak unleashes a pantheon of deranged holiday icons onto a defenseless world, Santa Claus is the only one capable of hunting down a rogue gallery of psychotic holiday legends! $5.99 12/16/2026

THIS LAND IS OLD AND DARK #3 (OF 3)

(W) Ryan Crowe (A/CA) Abel Garcia

PREPARE FOR THE FALL OF FORT COURAGE. Jacques Du Lac races back toward Fort Courage with Longhunter and her band of exiles, desperate to reach his wife and daughter trapped behind its walls. Along the way, the true nature of the Skinwalkers is revealed, a discovery Jacques wishes he could unknow. But Fort Courage's walls have kept the horrors of The Vast out for years, and that streak is about to end in carnage. Crowe, Garcia, and Myers bring THIS LAND IS OLD AND DARK to its brutal conclusion, as the barriers between man and monster are swept away by a tidal wave of blood. $5.99 12/23/2026

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