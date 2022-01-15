Now Everyone Get Seinfeld Cover Of Batman/Superman World's Finest #1

When DC Comics announced a Batman/Superman/Jerry Seinfeld cover as 1:100 incentive cover for the launch of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #1, there was retailer uproar. Basically, if a store didn't order 100 copies, there was no cover for you, no cover for you, no cover for you. DC Comics had become the Variant Nazi. Despite the variant cover by Dan Mora getting plenty of coverage and demand, that retailers could only order one copy for every hundred standard copies that they ordered, got folk in an understandable tizzy.

Well, DC Comics have heard the complaints and the comic can be ordered by any retailer, in any number, without depending on other orders. While the 1:100 variant will be the same image without any titles or text on the cover. A Virgin Jerry Seinfeld if you will. Master of his domain.

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #1 CVR J DAN MORA JERRY SEINFELD IN THE BAT-MOBILE GETTING COFFEE CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

The Dark Knight. The Man of Steel. They are the two finest superheroes that the world has ever known…and they're together again in an epic new series from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Dan Mora! In the not-too-distant past, Superman's powers are super-charged from a devastating chemical attack by the villain Metallo…and the only ally that the ultra-powerful Man of Tomorrow can turn to in this turbulent hour is Gotham's own dark vengeance: the Batman. A nearly fatal burst of power drives Bruce Wayne to his own extreme measures to help his friend…enlisting none other than the Doom Patrol for aid. It's the world's greatest superheroes from the world's greatest comic book talent in an epic comic book experience that kicks off the next big events in the DCU. Get ready, it's time to soar.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/15/2022

DC Comics is also offering Batman/Superman: World's Finest #1 retailer-specific variant covers for stores willing to order 3,000 copies. DC Comics also confirm that such sites will not have a cover price, enabling retailers to more easily set their own price.