Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, firestorm, jeff lemire

Now Fury Of Firestorm By Jeff Lemire & Rafael de Latorre Goes To #15

First, it was a six-issue series. Then an eight-issue series. Then nine. And now it's a fifteen-issue series. DC Comics Next Level title The Fury Of Firestorm by Jeff Lemire and Rafael de Latorre keeps extending its half-life. "The Fury of Firestorm has been one of those dream projects that just keeps giving," said Lemire. "Much like the Firestorm matrix, the story has taken on a life of its own and just keeps expanding into new and unexpected directions. If you think the end of issue 6 was crazy, wait until you see what we do next." Here's how the latest and upcoming issues are looking. Will Ostrander, Texas, play a large part in it all? Looks like it might do, with all those Firestorms on the cover of issue 8 below…

FURY OF FIRESTORM #6 (OF 8)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael de Latorre

ATOMIZED! Firestorm has the city of Pittsburgh trapped and is going to start dismantling it atom by atom. Can Firehawk finally break through the Matrix's control and reach Ronnie before it's too late?! $3.99 9/9/2026

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael de Latorre ATOMIZED! Firestorm has the city of Pittsburgh trapped and is going to start dismantling it atom by atom. Can Firehawk finally break through the Matrix's control and reach Ronnie before it's too late?! $3.99 9/9/2026 FURY OF FIRESTORM #7 (OF 8)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael de Latorre

WHAT ARISES FROM THE ASHES?! The dust settles after the explosive climax in Pittsburgh, and Firehawk is left to pick up the pieces and answer questions from the Justice League. Can Lorraine explain Ronnie's actions, and just what does this mean for the future of Firestorm?!

$3.99 10/14/2026

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael de Latorre WHAT ARISES FROM THE ASHES?! The dust settles after the explosive climax in Pittsburgh, and Firehawk is left to pick up the pieces and answer questions from the Justice League. Can Lorraine explain Ronnie's actions, and just what does this mean for the future of Firestorm?! $3.99 10/14/2026 FURY OF FIRESTORM #8 (OF 9)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael de Latorre

DON'T MISS THE PENULTIMATE ISSUE! Lorraine's vision of Firestorm sets her on the warpath as she works to track down Ronnie Raymond. But if she finds him, will she be prepared for what he's become? $3.99 11/11/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!