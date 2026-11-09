Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: blind bags, hello kitty

Now IDW Does Blind Bags For Trade Paperbacks With Hello Kitty In 2027

Now IDW Publishing does blind bags for graphic novels and trade paperbacks, with Hello Kitty in June 2027

Article Summary IDW brings blind bags for trade paperbacks in 2027 with the Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World! Supercute Mystery Box.

The one-time print blind box packs the Hello World trade, one of four covers, trading cards, stickers, and a keychain.

Mariko Tamaki and Cody Lemieux’s Hello Kitty mystery follows missing accessories and rising tensions across town.

Both the Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World trade paperback and blind box arrive from IDW on June 15, 2027.

The world's most kawaii feline has already made her comics debut in IDW Publishing's Hello Kitty and Friends series. Next summer, the four-issue Hello World! run gets the trade paperback "graphic novel" treatment as Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World!, written by Mariko Tamaki and illustrated by Cody Lemieux. The story follows Hello Kitty as she tries to solve the disappearance of the iconic symbols of her friends' favourite things, and keep everyone together when tensions start to rise. But that's not the only thing hitting shelves that day. IDW Publishing is also releasing the Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World! Supercute Mystery Box, with a one-time print run. Each box contains the graphic novel with one of four special covers (Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll and a secret fourth option), four character trading cards, a keychain, and a sticker sheet. Tara McCrillis, President of Operations and Associate Publisher at IDW, said: "Blind bags turned collecting into an event, and now IDW is offering that same excitement for graphic novel collections."

Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World! Supercute Mystery Box

Author Mariko Tamaki

Illustrated by Cody Lemieux

READ IT. UNBOX IT. COLLECT IT! Hello Kitty and Friends are bringing the blind-box craze to graphic novels! When My Melody discovers her iconic bow has gone missing, she turns to Hello Kitty for help. But her bow is only the beginning; soon, treasured accessories are disappearing all over town! Hello Kitty must crack the case, find the missing items, and keep her friends together in this hilarious and adorable mystery. Then, the mystery continues inside the box! Every blind box includes the complete Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World! graphic novel, issues #1–4 with a character-specific cover, plus a mystery collectable figure, exclusive stickers, and 4 character-centric trading cards. Jun 15, 2027 $29.99

Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World!

Author Mariko Tamaki

Illustrated by Cody Lemieux

Hello Kitty must solve the case of the missing accessories while keeping her town from falling apart in this hilarious and adorable graphic novel! Hello, world—it's Hello Kitty! Welcome one and all to Hello Kitty and Friends' first major swing into the comic book world. Everything is going well in Hello Kitty's life: Her friends are happy, her radio show is popular, and she even has the perfect gift to give to Cinnamoroll! But all of that comes to a screeching halt when My Melody bursts in to reveal that her bow has gone missing! Suddenly, the iconic symbols of our characters' favorite things have gone missing, and it's up to Hello Kitty to solve the case! But that's not all— as tensions grow and friends wonder what will happen next, our super detective must keep everyone together! It's a mess only Hello Kitty can solve! Collects Hello Kitty: Hello World issues #1–4. $9.99 Jun 15, 2027

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!