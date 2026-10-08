Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Acky Bright, Courier, new york comic con, robert venditti

NYCC: 5 Ways To Get A Bad Idea Courier Blind Bag At New York Comic Con

Five Ways to get a Bad Idea Courier Blind Bag by Robert Venditti and Acky Bright at New York Comic Con

Courier, the new comic book by Robert Venditti and Acky Bright from Bad Idea Comics, kicks off at New York Comic Con with an NYCC blind bag exclusive ashcan.

And you know how much a comic collector loves a blind bag, especially one entirely exclusive to a comic con. Four colour rarities of the ashcan have been randomly inserted into the blind bags: Yellow, 200 copies; Blue, 100 copies; Red, 75 copies; and Black, limited to 25 copies. There are just 400 blind bags available. And here is where you can find them through the show:

Every attendee of Bad Idea: The New York Comic Con panel will receive a copy on Sunday, October 11th at 4:15 pm in Room 1C03 as Bad Idea Comics reveals the next wave of new titles. Live on stream during NYCC from the following promotional partners:

ComicTom101, KRS Comics, Beyond Wednesdays, Trinity Comics During these two live shows with the Blank Cover Podcast: eBay Live UK (Friday, 8 pm BST) and KRS Comics (Saturday, 2 pm EST) At the Trinity Comics booth (#3434) this afternoon By finding Bad Idea's Dinesh Shamdasani and Siena Fallon on the show floor, probably in Artist's Alley. And looking like this.

Courier. Delivery guaranteed, survival optional. Robert Venditti is the co-creator of the comic-made-into-a-film The Surrogates, with runs on X-O Manowar, Green Lantern, Green Lantern Corps, The Flash, Hawkman, Justice League, and Superman '78, and other Bad Idea titles such as Planet Death and Ordained. Acky Bright is a manga artist known for high-energy black-and-white work, founded the design studio Brightworks and spent years as an art director and illustrator. He drew a Black Lightning short in DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War and the Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker mini. He is known for large-scale live drawing performances at events such as Anime Expo and New York Comic Con, and for a solo show, Acky Bright: Studio Infinity, at the Japan Society in New York. More recently, he created the GalaXic Baseball League for Viz, a baseball sci-fi series featuring active MLB players Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and others.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!