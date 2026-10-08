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NYCC: A New Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake For January 2027

A New Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake by Jenna Ayoub and Damali Beatty from Oni Press for January 2027, announced at NYCC Retailer Day

Article Summary Oni Press announced a new Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake comic at NYCC Retailer Day, set to launch in January 2027.

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake comes from writer Jenna Ayoub and artist Damali Beatty, revealed during NYCC.

Jenna Ayoub brings Adventure Time comics experience, while Damali Beatty joins after acclaimed work with Oni Press.

The new Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake comic follows the hit spin-off that expanded Fionna and Cake beyond Ooo.

Yesterday at the New York Comic Con Retailer Day in the Javits Centre in Manhattan, before New York Comic Con kicks off, Marvel Comics announce Marvel Brick, Marvel Renown, and retailer promotions for Spider-Woman, Prana DM announced new improved comic book store figures for 2026, and some retailers were subject to The Great Divide, Oni Press were also around to announce a new Adventure Time comic, Fionna And Cake, by Jenna Ayoub and Damali Beatty, for January 2027.

Jenna Ayoub, creator of the graphic novel Forever Home, has worked on many of the Boom Studios comic book cartoon adaptations, including Adventure Time, Regular Show, The Amazing World of Gumball and Steven Universe. At IDW she has been a regular My Little Pony artist. Damali Beatty worked on Oni Press's First Freedom: The Story of Opal Lee and Juneteenth, and self-published a short collection of her illustration and comic work. And now they are together on Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake.

Adventure Time by Pendleton Ward ran on Cartoon Network from 2010 to 2018 with Finn the Human and Jake the Dog messing about in the post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo, which starts as a silly sword-and-sorcery gag and quietly becomes a show about growing up, grief, and the end of the world. Fionna and Cake began inside that show as fanfiction the Ice King writes, gender/species/swapped versions of Finn and Jake, Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat, living in a world he invented so he could play hero again. The spin-off, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, took that joke seriously. Adam Muto developed it for Max in 2023, with Fionna Campbell dropped into a world with no magic. She is an ordinary young woman in a dull city, Cake is a normal cat, and neither of them remembers Ooo, hopping universes, working out why their world exists and why a new antagonist wants it erased. And now we are getting a new comic book series for 2027…

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