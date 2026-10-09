Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Justice, jason aaron, new york comic con, scott snyder

NYCC: Absolute Justice Crossover Event By Jason Aaron & Juan Ferreyra

New York Comic Con Announcement: Absolute Justice Crossover Event by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra

Article Summary DC announced the Absolute Justice crossover event at NYCC 2026, with Jason Aaron writing and Juan Ferreyra on art.

Scott Snyder says Absolute Justice will dive into deeper Absolute Universe lore, with Aaron as a key co-architect.

The April 2027 event is designed to expand the Absolute Universe without disrupting ongoing series or confusing readers.

Absolute Justice follows DC’s earlier teases of an Absolute Universe event and continues the path toward Absolute Crisis.

Just announced at New York Comic Con by DC Comics, at the Absolute Universe Panel, the crossover event originally promised for, well, about now, for April 2027, Absolute Justice by Jason Aaron. Juan Ferreyra. Scott Snyder says Absolute Justice will explore the deeper Absolute lore and describes Jason Aaron as essentially the co-architect of the Absolute Universe. "If everything is tipped against us, I guess we have to fight". Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

A trailer told us ,"From the darkness, a new world of heroes rose. And with them came hope. That was a mistake. The true rulers of this world have one message for you. Abandon all hope."

At the ComicsPRO retailer event in March, Absolute Group Editor Chris Conroy of DC Comics announced a new Absolute Universe event, unnamed, for later this year. "It's the first Absolute Universe event. This will be in Q4. We're gonna do it our way, the Absolute way. This is going to be easy to understand, it's gonna be easy to get on board, it's not going to disrupt the stories. You won't have to explain to the new Absolute customer what a crossover is. This is going to build the universe in the same way that Absolute Evil. We got an incredible book, Absolute Green Arrow, out of just a one-shot. You'd be very excited to see what we can do with the canvas, with a full event miniseries." Jason Aaron is writing the series with input from other Absolute writers who write dialogue for the characters from their respective books. And after that, we are still barrelling down to Absolute Crisis, which also might be a little later.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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