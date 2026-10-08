Posted in: Ahoy, Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, jamal igle, new york comic con, Tom Peyer, wrong earth

NYCC: Ahoy Comics To Publish An Absolute Wrong Earth In April 2027

NYCC Announcement: Ahoy Comics to publish an Absolute Wrong Earth by Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle in April 2027

Article Summary Ahoy Comics announced Absolutely The Wrong Earth at NYCC, a new Absolute Wrong Earth one-shot by Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle.

Absolute Wrong Earth revives the Wrong Earth multiverse satire, starring Dragonflyman, Dragonfly, and Stinger.

Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle call Absolutely The Wrong Earth a wild, funny, action-packed next step for the series.

Absolutely The Wrong Earth is an oversized 40-page one-shot from Ahoy Comics, scheduled to hit stores on April 7, 2027.

At New York Comic Con today, Ahoy Comics announced an Absolute Universe take on their Wrong Earth multiverse superhero satire called Absolutely The Wrong Earth, by regular team Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle. And it looks rather familiar…

Absolutely The Wrong Earth #1 (of 1)

Written by Tom Peyer Art and Cover by Jamal Igle

Indie comics publisher AHOY Comics's first-ever title—THE WRONG EARTH by writer Tom Peyer (Hourman) and award-winning artist Jamal Igle (creator of Molly Danger and artist of Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine)—blew the multiverse concept wide open with two parallel heroes inhabiting different worlds: Earth-Alpha's bright and campy Dragonflyman and Earth-Omega's dark and gritty Dragonfly. The fan-favorite satire kicked off a series of acclaimed titles featuring Dragonfly, Dragonflyman, and their kid sidekick(s) Stinger, including DRAGONFLY VS. DRAGONFLYMAN, THE WRONG EARTH: NIGHT & DAY, THE WRONG EARTH one-shots, THE WRONG EARTH: WE COULD BE HEROES, and THE WRONG EARTH: DEAD RINGERS. Now prepare to meet the final version of your favorite superhero on the wrongest earth in Peyer and Igle's latest can't-miss collaboration: ABSOLUTELY THE WRONG EARTH, a hilarious and action-packed oversized 40-page one-shot which rappels into stores near you on April 7. On Sale April 7, 2027

"My love for costumed crime-fighters with kid partners is… well, absolute," said Tom Peyer. "I'm happiest reading them, watching them, writing them, and seeing what new thing Jamal does with them. If you declare war on crime and you don't bring a child into it, I can't take you seriously." Jamal Igle added, "Working with Tom on The Wrong Earth has been an absolute pleasure. He gave me a new 'Megaverse' to play in where no idea was too wacky, no design too absurd… Now with Absolutely the Wrong Earth, I feel like it's almost a natural culmination of our series." Ahoy Comics Publisher Hart Seely noted, "Yes, there are jokes. And monstrous gadgets. Wild weapons. Epic stakes. And always, always, gritted teeth. Because this wrong earth is serious! Except for the jokes." No comment from any of Warner Bros. lawyers yet, but to be fair, they might be a bit busy right now.

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