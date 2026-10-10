Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: alyssa wong, Baldur's Gate 3, new york comic con

NYCC: Alyssa Wong & Vincenzo Carratù On Baldur's Gate 3 Ongoing Series

NYCC: Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratù on Baldur's Gate 3 Ongoing Series announced at New York Comic Con

Announced at New York Comic Con, Dark Horse Comics and Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast have just announced a brand new ongoing series based on the video game Baldur's Gate 3. And features the first comic book appearances of Astarion, Shadowheart, Karlach and more. The series kicks off with a six-issue story arc following the beloved vampire spawn Astarion Ancunín as he hunts a killer through the streets of Waterdeep. Future arcs will put the spotlight on Karlach, Wyll, Shadowheart, Gale and Lae'zel, with plenty of other familiar faces expected to show up along the way. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Alyssa Wong (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Deadpool) is reuniting with penciller Vincenzo Carratù (Hulk: Smash Everything, Dracula: Blood Hunt). They're joined by inker Elisabetta D'Amico (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories—The Bad Batch, Kill All Immortals II), colourist Valentina Taddeo (Werewolf by Night) and letterer Buddy Beaudoin (The Flash).

Baldur's Gate III #1-6: Astarion Ancunín is enjoying his freedom after escaping the clutches of Cazador Szarr. But when Waterdeep is rocked by a spree of gruesome ritual murders, Astarion must hunt down the killer before he becomes their next victim!

Issues #7-18 will follow Karlach into the Nine Hells, written by Becky Cloonan (Somna, Four Gathered on Christmas Eve) and illustrated by Francesco Scimonelli (Dick Tracy). More details on that are promised for next year. There will be five cover variants for the first issue, with art by Gerald Parel, Scott Fischer, Angela Wu and Tyler Walpole, plus a blank character creation cover for those who want to roll their own. Baldur's Gate III #1 is published on the 24th of February 24, 2027, at $4.99. There's a sneak peek of the first issue inside Dungeons & Dragons #2, which arrives January 6, 2027.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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