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NYCC Announcement: A New Series Of M3GAN From Blumhouse & IDW

NYCC Announcement: A new series of M3GAN from Blumhouse and IDW Publishing for IDW Dark

Article Summary Blumhouse and IDW announced a new M3GAN comic at NYCC, bringing the killer AI franchise to IDW Dark.

The M3GAN series will extend the sci-fi horror story of the advanced doll whose protective coding turns deadly.

Unlike The Purge and Happy Death Day comics, the new M3GAN title has no announced creative team yet.

The post also recaps M3GAN’s film franchise and teases how the hit horror property keeps expanding in 2026.

Announced at New York Comic Con, Blumhouse is teaming with IDW Publishing to expand the IDW Dark horror imprint with several of its franchises. And one of the titles making its comic book debut is the sci-fi horror M3GAN. The series continues the saga of an advanced A.I. doll that takes its good-intentioned programming to extreme and bloody measures. Unlike fellow announced titles, The Purge and Happy Death Day, no creative teams have been assigned yet. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

M3GAN is a science-fiction horror film franchise from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. It centres on an advanced, lifelike artificial-intelligence doll designed by a toy company to be a child's perfect companion and protector. The doll's programming quickly escalates into extreme and lethal behaviour when it perceives threats to its primary user.

M3GAN (2023) – Follows roboticist Gemma and her orphaned niece Cady after the prototype doll is activated. A box-office success that grossed over $180 million worldwide.

M3GAN 2.0 (2025) – Sequel in which a rebuilt M3GAN confronts a more advanced military android. Received mixed reviews and underperformed commercially.

Soulm8te (2026) – A spin-off focusing on a different AI companion, released digitally/streaming after theatrical plans were dropped.

And now… a new comic book line. Any chance we could get a M3GAN crossover with the newly announced horror Hello Kitty title as well? I'd buy that for five dollars. New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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