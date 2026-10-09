Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, IDW, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: blumhouse, Dan Watters, IDW Dark, juan jose ryp, The purge

NYCC Announcement: A New Series Of The Purge From Blumhouse & IDW

New York Comic Con Announcement: A New Series of The Purge from Blumhouse and IDW by Dan Watters and Juan José Ryp #NYCC

Article Summary Blumhouse and IDW Dark launch a new The Purge comic series, bringing the hit horror franchise to comic shops in late 2027.

The Purge comic comes from Eisner winner Dan Watters and artist Juan José Ryp, opening a brutal new chapter in the saga.

IDW says the Blumhouse partnership will expand its horror line, with The Purge leading the move into modern genre classics.

Announced at New York Comic Con 2026, The Purge series builds on the franchise’s films and TV success with a fresh story.

Announced at New York Comic Con, Blumhouse is bringing more of its horror franchises to IDW Publishing's horror imprint IDW Dark, kicking off with a new comic series based on The Purge. Arriving in comic shops in late 2027, the series comes from new Eisner Award-winning writer Dan Watters (Batman: Dark Patterns, TMNT: Shredder) and former Avatar Press artist Juan José Ryp (Wolverine: Blood Hunt, Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever) for a new chapter in the franchise's dystopian world, where any and all crime is legal for one night each year.

IDW CEO Davidi Jonas said, "Quality storytelling experiences are always our top priority at IDW, so partnering with Blumhouse to expand our horror imprint was truly a no-brainer decision. Working with Blumhouse to continue exploring the compelling potential of their modern classics within the pages of the comics is a tremendous honor and the creative conversations have been exciting. I can't wait for fans to feast their eyes on these stories."

The Purge is a dystopian horror-action franchise created by James DeMonaco and produced by Blumhouse. It is set in a near-future United States ruled by the New Founding Fathers of America, where one night each year (lasting 12 hours) all crime—including murder—is legal. This annual event is called "The Purge." The series explores class divides, political extremism, and societal violence through different perspectives on Purge Night.

The Purge (2013) – A wealthy family barricades itself in their high-tech home only for their security to be compromised.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) – The streets of Los Angeles, following multiple groups of survivors.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) – A presidential candidate targeted during Purge Night.

The First Purge (2018) – A prequel showing the experimental origins of the Purge on Staten Island.

The Forever Purge (2021) – A version of the Purge that refuses to end.

There was also a two-season television series (2018–2019). The five films have grossed over $500 million worldwide on relatively modest budgets.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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