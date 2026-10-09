Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, cliff chiang, new york comic con, scott snyder

NYCC Announcement: Absolute Batman #26 To Be Drawn By Cliff Chiang

NYCC Announcement: Absolute Batman #26 to be drawn by Cliff Chiang and to tell a Barbara Gordon: Year One story for The Bat

Previously, I reported on Absolute Batman #26 that Scott Snyder said, "is going to be with a special artist. I don't know if it's announced yet, but a good friend and somebody who I love and is perfect for this one. It's a Barbara Gordon-centric issue, almost like a Barbara Gordon: Year One", that it "tells a lot about her… has some surprises". Well, just announced at the Absolute Universe DC Comics panel at New York Comic Con, Scott Snyder has revealed that the artist in question will be one Cliff Chiang. And here's his cover for Absolute Batman #26… Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Previously, Scott Snyder and Cliff Chiang have mainly collaborated on covers and variant covers for Scott Snyder's projects. They are contemporaries from DC's New 52 era, on Batman and Wonder Woman respectively, and Cliff Chiang has drawn covers for American Vampire: Survival of the Fittest, Wytches, Dark Nights: Metal, Clear and Canary. Well, this collaboration looks like it will be rather big for Absolute Batman #26, out in January 2027, before Nick Dragotta returns to the title in February 2027 for Absolute Batman #27. That's the schedule right now, anyway…

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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