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NYCC Announcement: Corduroy Road By Eric Palicki And Chris Peterson

New York Comic Con Announcement: Corduroy Road by Eric Palicki and Chris Peterson from Ahoy Comics for 2027

Article Summary Corduroy Road by Eric Palicki and Chris Peterson is a new Ahoy Comics paranormal mystery series launching in 2027.

Paul Corduroy is a Chicago PI and monster killer drawn into the gruesome Suydam family murders and dark secrets.

The four-issue Corduroy Road blends brutal horror, mystery, and action in the tradition of Hack/Slash and SIKTC.

Corduroy Road #1 arrives January 6, 2027, with art by Chris Peterson and a cover by Erica Henderson.

Corduroy Road is a new paranormal mystery series by Eric Palicki and Chris Peterson, coming from Ahoy Comics in 2027 and announced at New York Comic Con…

Corduroy Road #1 (of 4)

Written by Eric Palicki, Art by Chris Peterson, Cover by Erica Henderson

Something strange is happening in Chicago, starting with the gruesome murders of the Suydam family. Enter Paul Corduroy, a P.I. and monster killer who handles cases the police can't—and who's about to learn a few shocking things about himself, too. Writer Eric Palicki, creator of Atlantis Wasn't Built for Tourists and Black's Myth, and artist Chris Peterson (Grindhouse) presents a brutal mix of mystery and paranormal action in the tradition of Hack/Slash and Something Is Killing the Children. On Sale January 6, 2027

"What happens when a private detective obsessed with uncovering the truth suddenly finds himself responsible for keeping one hell of a secret?" said writer Eric Palicki. "Five years ago, Paul Corduroy walked into a Chicago basement and emerged changed. His arm was maimed, for one thing, and he found himself in possession of a sword capable of killing the demons Paul now understood to haunt the city's underbelly. Paul's new day job finds him exterminating monsters before the everyday citizens of Chicago get wise to their existence, but all he wants is to get back to solving mysteries. When a new case falls in his lap, Paul will risk everything—his career, his city, his eternal soul—to be what he was meant to be: a detective."

Ahoy Comics, based in Syracuse, New York, launched in 2018 and specialises in witty, satirical, humorous, and often dark or irreverent stories across genres like superheroes, sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and social commentary. The company's internal shorthand for its approach is "Funny Vertigo." It was founded by Hart Seely, a former newspaper reporter and satirist, with comics veterans Tom Peyer as EIC, Stuart Moore as editor and Frank Cammuso as CCO

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