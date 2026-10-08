Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dragonproof, graphic novel, kickstarter

NYCC Announcement: Dragonproof By Eric Palicki And Giulia Lalli

New York Comic Con Announcement: Dragonproof graphic novel about dragons and government conspiracies by Eric Palicki and Giulia Lalli

Article Summary NYCC announcement: Dragonproof is a new Ahoy Comics graphic novel by Eric Palicki and Giulia Lalli, set for 2027.

Dragonproof follows Ashleigh Cole after a deadly dragon encounter triggers strange changes and voices in her mind.

The story blends dragons, government conspiracies, and weaponization plots with humor, heart, and action.

Ahoy positions Dragonproof for Buffy, Gargoyles, Fourth Wing, and ACOTAR fans, with a Kickstarter launch ahead.

Dragonproof is a new graphic novel written by Eric Palicki and drawn by Giulia Lalli that's Kickstarter-bound for publication by Ahoy Comics in 2027 about dragons and government conspiracies, announced at New York Comic Con…

Dragonproof

Written by Eric Palicki, Art by Giulia Lalli, Colors by Gab Contreras

Somewhere in the Pacific Northwest on an ill-fate camping trip, Ashleigh Cole stumbles upon a dying dragon in the woods, its hide peppered with bullet wounds and tattooed with U.S. military markings. Ash returns to her mundane life, convinced her experience in the woods was all just a hallucination—until she begins to display some oddly dragonlike characteristics herself. Compelled by voices in her mind, Ash undertakes a mission to rescue other captive dragons and help the mythical creatures escape—but the shadowy government organization determined to turn them into weapons of mass destruction has other plans. Funny, heartfelt, and action-packed, DRAGONPROOF will appeal to adult readers who grew up on Buffy and Gargoyles and capture the imagination of post-YA readers of The Fourth Wing, ACOTAR, and more.

"Like so much of my other work, DRAGONPROOF is, at its heart, about outsiders finding their people and their purpose," said writer Eric Palicki. "I tend to wear my influences on my sleeve, and this book is also a love letter to some of the stories that made me the writer I am today. Having partners in Giulia and Gab who were on the same wavelength was pure magic."

"When Eric proposed this project to me, I was very excited and comfortable, since fantasy has been my 'war horse' for many years and I always loved drawing dragons," said artist Guilia Lalli. "But this time I was more intrigued by the story because it's actually very different and unique than many other fantasy-based stories. It reminded me very much of Dragonheart, a movie very dear to me from my childhood, with its focus on the social and political side of the events alongside the fantasy elements—not to mention the importance of the bond between dragons and goodhearted humans."

"Eric is such a natural storyteller. When he came to me with the pitch for DRAGONPROOF, I was all in," said Senior Editor Sarah Litt. "And Giulia's art combined with Gabs's colors… just an absolute stunner of a book from start to finish." Take a look at the Kickstarter pre-launch…

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